Watch a live broadcast from Leipzig, Germany where people who oppose vaccination against coronavirus and other measures introduced to contain the spread of the infection have gathered for a protest on Saturday, 6 November.Earlier this week, the authorities of the German state of Saxony said that anti-COVID measures would be strengthened to allow only those vaccinated against coronavirus or who have recently recovered to attend big events or spend time in cafes and restaurants.Several counter-protests are also expected to take place in Leipzig later in the day, with police beefing up security across the city. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place in Leipzig
The government of the German state of Saxony prompted unrest by announcing that it will tighten restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases, allowing only vaccinated people or those who have recovered from coronavirus to enter restaurants or big events.
