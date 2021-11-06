Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Climate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in Glasgow
Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place in Leipzig
Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place in Leipzig
The government of the German state of Saxony prompted unrest by announcing that it will tighten restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases, allowing only... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from Leipzig, Germany where people who oppose vaccination against coronavirus and other measures introduced to contain the spread of the infection have gathered for a protest on Saturday, 6 November.Earlier this week, the authorities of the German state of Saxony said that anti-COVID measures would be strengthened to allow only those vaccinated against coronavirus or who have recently recovered to attend big events or spend time in cafes and restaurants.Several counter-protests are also expected to take place in Leipzig later in the day, with police beefing up security across the city. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place in Leipzig

13:55 GMT 06.11.2021
© Ruptly
The government of the German state of Saxony prompted unrest by announcing that it will tighten restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases, allowing only vaccinated people or those who have recovered from coronavirus to enter restaurants or big events.
Watch a live broadcast from Leipzig, Germany where people who oppose vaccination against coronavirus and other measures introduced to contain the spread of the infection have gathered for a protest on Saturday, 6 November.
Earlier this week, the authorities of the German state of Saxony said that anti-COVID measures would be strengthened to allow only those vaccinated against coronavirus or who have recently recovered to attend big events or spend time in cafes and restaurants.
Several counter-protests are also expected to take place in Leipzig later in the day, with police beefing up security across the city.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
