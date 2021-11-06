https://sputniknews.com/20211106/protest-against-covid-19-restrictions-takes-place-in-leipzig-1090524107.html

Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place in Leipzig

Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place in Leipzig

The government of the German state of Saxony prompted unrest by announcing that it will tighten restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases, allowing only... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T13:55+0000

2021-11-06T13:55+0000

2021-11-06T13:52+0000

news

protest

leipzig

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090526311_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8d03a110b9eff6880dea5e7b97318a27.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Leipzig, Germany where people who oppose vaccination against coronavirus and other measures introduced to contain the spread of the infection have gathered for a protest on Saturday, 6 November.Earlier this week, the authorities of the German state of Saxony said that anti-COVID measures would be strengthened to allow only those vaccinated against coronavirus or who have recently recovered to attend big events or spend time in cafes and restaurants.Several counter-protests are also expected to take place in Leipzig later in the day, with police beefing up security across the city. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

leipzig

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place in Leipzig Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place in Leipzig 2021-11-06T13:55+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, protest, leipzig, covid-19, видео