Pressure Mounts on DC Mayor to Improve Prison Conditions in Wake of US Marshals Inspection

Pressure Mounts on DC Mayor to Improve Prison Conditions in Wake of US Marshals Inspection

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Barrington M. Salmon - Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials in the US Capital are facing mounting pressure - from council members...

On Tuesday, the US Marshals Service said an unannounced inspection of DC Department of Corrections facilities revealed conditions that failed to meet minimum standards of confinement. All of the facility's roughly 400 inmates are being sent to the US Penitentiary Lewisburg in Pennsylvania, officials said.Meanwhile, DC council member and judiciary panel chair Charles Allen said he would hold an oversight hearing on the findings this week and vowed to speak with Bowser and Corrections Director Quincy Booth about the situation.The ACLU, the nation’s largest and oldest civil liberties organization, filed a lawsuit against the DC Department of Corrections over the prison conditions last March."In the height of COVID, there were no cleaning materials, sick people were left unattended and they were not following CDC guidelines," Ito said. "Litigation really helps. Things got better."The eight-member team of deputy US Marshals that conducted the surprise inspection last week saw and documented toilets clogged with sewage, unclean conditions, corrections staff punishing detainees by denying them food and water, and other mistreatment of inmates.Moreover, Ito added, there are still 1,000 people living at this facility where the brutal conditions were witnessed.Former police officer Ronald Hampton - who chaired a DC body that conducted jail visits under Mayor Adrian Fenty (2007-2011) - said prison conditions were deplorable and substandard then just as they are now.Hampton, a member of the DC Reform Commission, believes public exposure and constant pressure on politicians and elected officials and lawsuits are the best ways to try to effect change.However, Hampton said despite it being an election year, he is still not sure it will be enough for Bowser and city officials to act. Then again, if they fail to take action there will be consequences, he added."If nothing changes, there will be more lawsuits," Hampton warned.Double StandardsThe unannounced inspection took place during the week of October 18 after a federal judge leveled a contempt of court charge against Jail Warden Wanda Patten and Booth over the alleged mistreatment of a member of a right-wing fascist group who was being held in a DC jail for alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.The judge referred the matter to the US Justice Department to investigate whether the jail had been violating the civil rights of others charged in the attack.Ito and Hampton were both outraged that it took complaints of white detainees to trigger the investigation.Hampton, a DC representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America, also made an observation on the phenomenon."I hope people realize that when ‘good white folks’ recognize and complain about something, people act," Hampton said wryly.

