https://sputniknews.com/20211106/london-police-say-detained-12-participants-of-million-mask-march-8-officers-left-injured-1090516906.html

London Police Say Detained 12 Participants of Million Mask March, 8 Officers Left Injured

London Police Say Detained 12 Participants of Million Mask March, 8 Officers Left Injured

LONDON, (Sputnik) – At least 12 participants of the Million Mask March organized by the Anonymous hacktivist group have been detained in London, while 8... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T05:02+0000

2021-11-06T05:02+0000

2021-11-06T05:02+0000

police

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090516735_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2b113485ecda629c455737b06071c919.jpg

"A total of 12 arrests were made while policing tonight's demonstrations across London. Those arrests were for a variety of offences. Eight of our officers were injured. This is unacceptable," police wrote on their Twitter page.The policing operation is still underway.On late Friday, the protesters burnt the effigy of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Trafalgar Square. Some participants demand the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, wanted by the United States over alleged espionage, while others demand the cancellation of COVID-19 vaccination passports.Since 2013, the Anonymous movement has held its march every year on November 5, the Guy Fawkes Day, in commemoration of the events of 1605, when the members of the Gunpowder Plot attempted to blow up the House of Lords. Thanks to the 2005 movie V for Vendetta, the mask of Guy Fawkes, one of the members of the plot, became the symbol of riot and resistance, as well as of the Anonymous movement itself.

TruePatriot Why did the police do anything other than just watch the march? Unbelievable. Probably people weren't double masked so the coppers had to do gang tackles on each and every one they saw. What a pathetic bunch of buggers.. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

police, uk