London Police Say Detained 12 Participants of Million Mask March, 8 Officers Left Injured
© AFP 2021 / NIKLAS HALLE'NAn anti-capitalist demonstrator is taken away by police officers on Oxford Street during the 'Million Mask March', organised by the group Anonymous, in London on 5 November. Activists gather for a march in the centre of London on Britain's Guy Fawkes Night with many wearing white masks of the man who was caught plotting to blow up parliament in 1605, now associated with the group Anonymous, Guido (Guy) Fawkes.
LONDON, (Sputnik) – At least 12 participants of the Million Mask March organized by the Anonymous hacktivist group have been detained in London, while 8 officers have been injured during the protests, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.
"A total of 12 arrests were made while policing tonight's demonstrations across London. Those arrests were for a variety of offences. Eight of our officers were injured. This is unacceptable," police wrote on their Twitter page.
The policing operation is still underway.
© AFP 2021 / NIKLAS HALLE'NPolice officers block off Oxford Street to control an anti-capitalist demonstration, the 'Million Mask March', organised by the group Anonymous, in London on November 5, 2020.
On late Friday, the protesters burnt the effigy of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Trafalgar Square. Some participants demand the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, wanted by the United States over alleged espionage, while others demand the cancellation of COVID-19 vaccination passports.
Since 2013, the Anonymous movement has held its march every year on November 5, the Guy Fawkes Day, in commemoration of the events of 1605, when the members of the Gunpowder Plot attempted to blow up the House of Lords. Thanks to the 2005 movie V for Vendetta, the mask of Guy Fawkes, one of the members of the plot, became the symbol of riot and resistance, as well as of the Anonymous movement itself.