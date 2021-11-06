Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/lockheed-martin-wins-108bln-sustainment-contract-to-keep-f-22-fleet-flying-pentagon-says-1090517777.html
Lockheed Martin Wins $10.8Bn Sustainment Contract to Keep F-22 Fleet Flying, Pentagon Says
Lockheed Martin Wins $10.8Bn Sustainment Contract to Keep F-22 Fleet Flying, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin Corporation has won a more than $10.8 billion US Air Force contract to provide for Advanced Raptor Enhancement and... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T05:18+0000
2021-11-06T05:36+0000
us
f-22 raptor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107931/82/1079318201_0:125:2000:1250_1920x0_80_0_0_71d355a28d37bb4d9b3fd224693c1719.jpg
“Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Fort Worth, Texas has been awarded a $10.863 billion …contract for Advanced Raptor Enhancement and Sustainment (ARES) for the F-22 Program Office,” the release said on Friday.The contract provides support for necessary supplies and services to sustain and modernize the F-22 Raptor jet, including modernization hardware kit procurement and services such as upgrades, enhancements and fixes as well as performance-based logistics services, the release said.The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is a single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather stealth tactical fighter aircraft that was designed as an air superiority jet, but also has ground attack, electronic warfare and signals intelligence capabilities, the release added.The US Air Force had originally planned to buy a total of 750 jets, but the program was cut to 187 operational aircraft in 2009 due to high costs, a lack of clear air-to-air missions during production, a ban on exports and the development of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The last F-22 was delivered in 2012.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107931/82/1079318201_84:0:1917:1375_1920x0_80_0_0_1e0e1de4e58f2841760bababe13398a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, f-22 raptor

Lockheed Martin Wins $10.8Bn Sustainment Contract to Keep F-22 Fleet Flying, Pentagon Says

05:18 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 05:36 GMT 06.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliF-22 Raptor
F-22 Raptor - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin Corporation has won a more than $10.8 billion US Air Force contract to provide for Advanced Raptor Enhancement and Sustainment for the F-22 Program Office, the US Defense Department said in a press release.
“Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Fort Worth, Texas has been awarded a $10.863 billion …contract for Advanced Raptor Enhancement and Sustainment (ARES) for the F-22 Program Office,” the release said on Friday.
The contract provides support for necessary supplies and services to sustain and modernize the F-22 Raptor jet, including modernization hardware kit procurement and services such as upgrades, enhancements and fixes as well as performance-based logistics services, the release said.
The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is a single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather stealth tactical fighter aircraft that was designed as an air superiority jet, but also has ground attack, electronic warfare and signals intelligence capabilities, the release added.
The US Air Force had originally planned to buy a total of 750 jets, but the program was cut to 187 operational aircraft in 2009 due to high costs, a lack of clear air-to-air missions during production, a ban on exports and the development of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The last F-22 was delivered in 2012.
100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:00 GMTMultiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - VIDEO
05:39 GMTBoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
05:36 GMTAnalyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
05:29 GMTRussian Embassy Says Normalizing Relations Possible Only After US Returns Diplomatic Property
05:18 GMTLockheed Martin Wins $10.8Bn Sustainment Contract to Keep F-22 Fleet Flying, Pentagon Says
05:14 GMTEx-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter
05:09 GMTPressure Mounts on DC Mayor to Improve Prison Conditions in Wake of US Marshals Inspection
05:02 GMTLondon Police Say Detained 12 Participants of Million Mask March, 8 Officers Left Injured
04:59 GMTUS Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia
04:56 GMTKamala Harris to Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on 1 December
04:48 GMTAstronauts Returning From ISS Will Use Diapers Due to SpaceX Toilet Problem
03:58 GMTNo Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
03:42 GMTNew York Sheriff’s ‘Potentially Defective’ Complaint Pushes Cuomo Arraignment to Early January
03:36 GMTJames O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees
03:20 GMTRussian Embassy to US Says Perplexed by Washington's Concern Over Russian Troops' Movement
02:51 GMTUS House Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill After Democrats End Deadlock, Measure Heads to Biden
02:13 GMTVideos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown
02:00 GMT'It's Power And Politics': Kanye West Slams MeToo Movement Over 'Mob Mentality'
01:06 GMT'It Was Meant to Be': FC Barcelona Confirms Xavi as New Head Coach
01:01 GMTCIA Chief Was Reportedly Dispatched to Russia to Warn Against Alleged Troop Build-Up Near Ukraine