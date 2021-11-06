Registration was successful!
Kamala Harris to Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on 1 December
Kamala Harris to Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on 1 December
Kamala Harris to Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on 1 December

04:56 GMT 06.11.2021
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda at the Edenwald YMCA on October 22, 2021 in the Bronx Borough of New York.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda at the Edenwald YMCA on October 22, 2021 in the Bronx Borough of New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRYAN R. SMITH
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The National Space Council will hold its first meeting under the Biden administration on December 1 in order to outline a framework for the United States' space priorities, US Vice President Kamala Harris during remarks at Goddard Space Flight Center.
“As chair of the National Space Council, I will convene leaders from across our administration for an inaugural  meeting on December 1, and at that meeting we’ll outline a comprehensive framework for our nation’s space priorities,” Harris said on Friday.
The discussion on the comprehensive framework will include civilian space efforts, military and national security efforts, STEM and the emerging space economy, Harris said.
Harris said the exploration of space defined the 20th century, but the opportunity of space will define the 21st century, adding that there are more ways than ever before that space can benefit humanity.
The National Space Council is chaired by the US vice president and tasked with assisting the president in generating national space policies and strategies.
