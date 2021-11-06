https://sputniknews.com/20211106/kamala-harris-to-convene-first-us-national-space-council-meeting-on-1-december-1090516609.html

Kamala Harris to Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on 1 December

“As chair of the National Space Council, I will convene leaders from across our administration for an inaugural meeting on December 1, and at that meeting we’ll outline a comprehensive framework for our nation’s space priorities,” Harris said on Friday.The discussion on the comprehensive framework will include civilian space efforts, military and national security efforts, STEM and the emerging space economy, Harris said.Harris said the exploration of space defined the 20th century, but the opportunity of space will define the 21st century, adding that there are more ways than ever before that space can benefit humanity.The National Space Council is chaired by the US vice president and tasked with assisting the president in generating national space policies and strategies.

