James O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe took to social media on Friday to comment on reports that the FBI had executed their Thursday searches as part of a probe into the disappearance of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, daughter of US President Joe Biden. In the video, O'Keefe confirmed New York Times reporting that FBI agents searched the homes of current and former Project Veritas employees earlier this week. He also revealed that the outlet tapped Project Veritas for comment shortly after the searches took place. He went on to claim that his organization was previously in contact with the Department of Justice and had provided what he described as "unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas' lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent." The NYT report detailed that the related probe has been active since October 2020, and is seeking to determine how Ashley Biden's stolen diary was disclosed and wound up for sale prior to the 2020 presidential election. Project Veritas, a group notorious for exposing Democratic politicians and media bias via hidden cameras and other undercover tactics, did not publish the contents of the alleged diary, as the group was unable to verify its authenticity. The tipsters alleged that the diary contained "explosive allegations" against then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "The tipsters indicated that they were negotiating with a different media outlet for the payment of monies for the diary," he added. O'Keefe emphasized that their copy of the diary was turned over to law enforcement agents of an undisclosed agency. The probe is being handled by the FBI, as well as by federal prosecutors in Manhattan who specialize in public corruption matters, according to the NYT.

