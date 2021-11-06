Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/james-okeefe-speaks-out-after-fbi-searches-homes-of-former-current-project-veritas-employees--1090515671.html
James O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees
James O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees
On Thursday, federal agents reportedly searched the homes of numerous individuals with ties to conservative media group Project Veritas. The Federal Bureau of... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T03:36+0000
2021-11-06T03:33+0000
joe biden
federal bureau of investigation (fbi)
project veritas
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082440444_0:0:3012:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_fed79c84b708187958d7f49385587326.jpg
Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe took to social media on Friday to comment on reports that the FBI had executed their Thursday searches as part of a probe into the disappearance of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, daughter of US President Joe Biden. In the video, O'Keefe confirmed New York Times reporting that FBI agents searched the homes of current and former Project Veritas employees earlier this week. He also revealed that the outlet tapped Project Veritas for comment shortly after the searches took place. He went on to claim that his organization was previously in contact with the Department of Justice and had provided what he described as "unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas' lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent." The NYT report detailed that the related probe has been active since October 2020, and is seeking to determine how Ashley Biden's stolen diary was disclosed and wound up for sale prior to the 2020 presidential election. Project Veritas, a group notorious for exposing Democratic politicians and media bias via hidden cameras and other undercover tactics, did not publish the contents of the alleged diary, as the group was unable to verify its authenticity. The tipsters alleged that the diary contained "explosive allegations" against then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "The tipsters indicated that they were negotiating with a different media outlet for the payment of monies for the diary," he added. O'Keefe emphasized that their copy of the diary was turned over to law enforcement agents of an undisclosed agency. The probe is being handled by the FBI, as well as by federal prosecutors in Manhattan who specialize in public corruption matters, according to the NYT.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082440444_283:0:3012:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f6539639199515a854facf033a1a3c9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, federal bureau of investigation (fbi), project veritas, biden administration

James O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees

03:36 GMT 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONESConservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando
Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
On Thursday, federal agents reportedly searched the homes of numerous individuals with ties to conservative media group Project Veritas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since confirmed that a "court authorized law enforcement activity" took place at an address in Mamaroneck, New York, and a Manhattan apartment.
Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe took to social media on Friday to comment on reports that the FBI had executed their Thursday searches as part of a probe into the disappearance of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, daughter of US President Joe Biden.
In the video, O'Keefe confirmed New York Times reporting that FBI agents searched the homes of current and former Project Veritas employees earlier this week. He also revealed that the outlet tapped Project Veritas for comment shortly after the searches took place.
"We do not know how the New York Times was aware of the execution of a search warrant at a reporter's home, or the subject matter of the search warrant, as a grand jury investigation is secret," O'Keefe said.
He went on to claim that his organization was previously in contact with the Department of Justice and had provided what he described as "unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas' lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent."
The NYT report detailed that the related probe has been active since October 2020, and is seeking to determine how Ashley Biden's stolen diary was disclosed and wound up for sale prior to the 2020 presidential election.
Project Veritas, a group notorious for exposing Democratic politicians and media bias via hidden cameras and other undercover tactics, did not publish the contents of the alleged diary, as the group was unable to verify its authenticity.
"Late last year, we were approached by tipsters claiming they had a copy of Ashley Biden’s diary. We had never met or heard of the tipsters," O'Keefe said on Friday. "The tipsters indicated that the diary had been abandoned in a room in which Ms. Biden stayed at the time, and in which the tipsters stayed in temporarily after Ms. Biden departed the room."
The tipsters alleged that the diary contained "explosive allegations" against then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
"The tipsters indicated that they were negotiating with a different media outlet for the payment of monies for the diary," he added.
O'Keefe emphasized that their copy of the diary was turned over to law enforcement agents of an undisclosed agency.
The probe is being handled by the FBI, as well as by federal prosecutors in Manhattan who specialize in public corruption matters, according to the NYT.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:58 GMTNo Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
03:42 GMTNew York Sheriff’s ‘Potentially Defective’ Complaint Pushes Cuomo Arraignment to Early January
03:36 GMTJames O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees
03:20 GMTRussian Embassy to US Says Perplexed by Washington's Concern Over Russian Troops' Movement
02:51 GMTUS House Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill After Democrats End Deadlock, Measure Heads to Biden
02:13 GMTVideos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown
02:00 GMT'It's Power And Politics': Kanye West Slams MeToo Movement Over 'Mob Mentality'
01:06 GMT'It Was Meant to Be': FC Barcelona Confirms Xavi as New Head Coach
01:01 GMTCIA Chief Was Reportedly Dispatched to Russia to Warn Against Alleged Troop Build-Up Near Ukraine
01:01 GMTTwo-Month-Old Baby Handed to US Soldiers in Chaos of Afghanistan Airlift Nowhere to be Found
00:40 GMTNYC Reaches Deal With Nine Public Sector Unions for Exemptions on Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayManchester Derby Questionaire: Five Questions Ahead of Manchester City v Manchester United
YesterdayAGs in 11 US States File Lawsuit Over Biden’s Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Workplaces
YesterdayTwo Iowa Teens Charged With Murdering High School Spanish Teacher
YesterdayChina Opens First Clinic to Support Transgender Youth in Shanghai
YesterdayTeen Dies, 70 People Injured in Clashes Between Palestinians, Israeli Soldiers
YesterdayVaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus – Swiss Experts
YesterdayTeenage Son of Glenn Youngkin Attempted to Illegally Vote Twice in Virginia Election
YesterdayUS Military Aims to Build World’s Most Powerful High-Energy Laser Weapon
YesterdayUS Added 531,000 Jobs in October as American Economy Regains Momentum