https://sputniknews.com/20211106/its-power-and-politics-kanye-west-slams-metoo-movement-over-mob-mentality-1090513648.html

'It's Power And Politics': Kanye West Slams MeToo Movement Over 'Mob Mentality'

'It's Power And Politics': Kanye West Slams MeToo Movement Over 'Mob Mentality'

During Kanye West’s first major interview since the release of his album “Donda,” award-winning musician condemned the MeToo movement and defended fellow... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T02:00+0000

2021-11-06T02:00+0000

2021-11-06T01:57+0000

marilyn manson

justin bieber

us

kanye west

metoo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090024345_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_37de490baac4b7cddb7c0186e7299bc3.jpg

After speaking on REVOLT’s Drink Champs podcast, the rapper used his Thursday segment to cover grounds on politics, his support for former US President Donald Trump, and to denounce the MeToo social movement against sexual abuse and sexual harassment.At one point, the producer referred to the movement as a form of “mob mentality.”“They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago,” West said. “And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will — that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing.”The fiery comments were made following massive backlash the 44-year-old rapper and producer received after Manson appearance at his Sunday Service and 'Donda' concert. The rock musician himself has recently been slammed with numerous sexual assault allegations.At the live streamed Sunday Service, which took place on Halloween, Manson appeared alongside singer Justin Bieber and West wearing matching all-white ensembles.One Twitter user responded to the news of West hanging out with Manson by saying it was just "wrong."To date, Manson has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by more than 15 women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood. The interview effectively marked the second time that West has appeared to publicly endorse Manson after he was accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women.Ashley Morgan Smithline, who has sued the rock singer for alleged physical and sexual abuse, reportedly told People she felt traumatized to see Manson alongside West and Bieber during the prayer service.West brushed off critics’ attempts to “cancel” Manson, saying, “They can’t cancel a song.” He also said he’s “above” cancel culture and isn’t worried about being canceled himself.Manson is currently being investigated for domestic violence by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and has denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

marilyn manson, justin bieber, us, kanye west, metoo