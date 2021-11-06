Registration was successful!
Iran to Consider Experience of Past Nuclear Deal Talks in Vienna, Foreign Minister Says
Iran to Consider Experience of Past Nuclear Deal Talks in Vienna, Foreign Minister Says
"Taking into account the experience and trends of previous negotiations, Iran will work hard to defend its interests during the upcoming negotiations," he said in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as quoted by the Iranian Embassy in Moscow in Telegram.In order to see the real progress in the negotiations, European countries (Germany, France and the United Kingdom), as well as the United States, must refrain from excessive demands and proposals that go beyond the nuclear deal and take a constructive approach, Amirabdollahian added.He also noted that no one should doubt Iran's serious intentions for the upcoming negotiations and stressed the need for all parties to return to compliance with the obligations under the agreement.The Vienna talks on the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the lifting of US sanctions on Iran will resume on 29 November
13:35 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 06.11.2021)
© REUTERS / EU Delegation in ViennaEuropean External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran will take into account the experience of the previous rounds of nuclear deal talks to promote its interests in the upcoming negotiations in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.
"Taking into account the experience and trends of previous negotiations, Iran will work hard to defend its interests during the upcoming negotiations," he said in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as quoted by the Iranian Embassy in Moscow in Telegram.
In order to see the real progress in the negotiations, European countries (Germany, France and the United Kingdom), as well as the United States, must refrain from excessive demands and proposals that go beyond the nuclear deal and take a constructive approach, Amirabdollahian added.
Exterior view of the 'Grand Hotel Wien' in Vienna, Austria, Friday, April 9, 2021 where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
US Says Ready to 'Quickly Reach, Implement' Return to JCPOA With Iran in New Round of Vienna Talks
27 October, 18:58 GMT
He also noted that no one should doubt Iran's serious intentions for the upcoming negotiations and stressed the need for all parties to return to compliance with the obligations under the agreement.
The Vienna talks on the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the lifting of US sanctions on Iran will resume on 29 November
