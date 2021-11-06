Haitian Banks Cut Opening Hours Amid Fuel Shortage, Association of Banks Says

"The Professional Banks Association (APB) informs the public and its clients, in particular, that its members find themselves in a painful obligations to cut back on the working hours of their branches due to the serious crisis currently raging in the supply of petroleum," the association said in a press release.To ensure basic services are met, the association noted that customer service desks will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting from November 8 until the distribution of petroleum products in normalized.Haiti is facing a severe fuel crisis which has affected many of its industries, including health care. On October 31, three Haitian hospitals received a donation of 6,000 gallons of fuel from the United Nations' Children's Fund (UNICEF).
