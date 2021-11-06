Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/haitian-banks-cut-opening-hours-amid-fuel-shortage-association-of-banks-says-1090524439.html
Haitian Banks Cut Opening Hours Amid Fuel Shortage, Association of Banks Says
Haitian Banks Cut Opening Hours Amid Fuel Shortage, Association of Banks Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Professional Association of Banks in Haiti announced that it will cut short the opening hours of bank offices starting Monday amid fuel... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T11:50+0000
2021-11-06T11:50+0000
haiti
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090310225_0:358:3003:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9129899531a12d9b87e8d104e2011b42.jpg
"The Professional Banks Association (APB) informs the public and its clients, in particular, that its members find themselves in a painful obligations to cut back on the working hours of their branches due to the serious crisis currently raging in the supply of petroleum," the association said in a press release.To ensure basic services are met, the association noted that customer service desks will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting from November 8 until the distribution of petroleum products in normalized.Haiti is facing a severe fuel crisis which has affected many of its industries, including health care. On October 31, three Haitian hospitals received a donation of 6,000 gallons of fuel from the United Nations' Children's Fund (UNICEF).
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090310225_109:0:2838:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c372b23ceb486ed48f9bd56ec0fd7e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
haiti, world

Haitian Banks Cut Opening Hours Amid Fuel Shortage, Association of Banks Says

11:50 GMT 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / CLAUDIA DAUTPeople walk at a market, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 23, 2021.
People walk at a market, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / CLAUDIA DAUT
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Professional Association of Banks in Haiti announced that it will cut short the opening hours of bank offices starting Monday amid fuel shortages faced by the country.
"The Professional Banks Association (APB) informs the public and its clients, in particular, that its members find themselves in a painful obligations to cut back on the working hours of their branches due to the serious crisis currently raging in the supply of petroleum," the association said in a press release.
To ensure basic services are met, the association noted that customer service desks will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting from November 8 until the distribution of petroleum products in normalized.
Haiti is facing a severe fuel crisis which has affected many of its industries, including health care. On October 31, three Haitian hospitals received a donation of 6,000 gallons of fuel from the United Nations' Children's Fund (UNICEF).
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:13 GMTEU Green Deal Ruins Bloc's Competitiveness for Elusive Climate Goals, Austrian Lawmaker Says
12:08 GMTClimate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in Glasgow
11:50 GMTHaitian Banks Cut Opening Hours Amid Fuel Shortage, Association of Banks Says
11:21 GMTIn Burst of Term-Juggling, WH Rejects Calling Vaccine Requirement a 'Mandate' as 'Misinformation'
11:19 GMTWATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris
11:12 GMTTaliban Expel 200 Members Suspected of Abusing Power, Source Says
10:56 GMT‘Time to Name Names’: Republicans Kick Off Intraparty Inquisition Over Infrastructure Bill Vote
10:41 GMTAt Least 10 Patients Killed, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Indian COVID Hospital – Video
10:40 GMTThree Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say
10:34 GMTNicaraguan Police Expect No Protests Ahead of Upcoming Election
10:29 GMTDepp Granted Access to Amber Heard Phone Records in Bid to Prove Photo Tampering of 'Bruising' Pics
09:58 GMTFederal Lawsuit Says Oklahoma Detention Officers Tortured Inmates by Playing 'Baby Shark' on Repeat
09:31 GMTReporter Gravely Injured While Covering Firefighter Protests in Athens, Photographers Union Says
09:22 GMTSleaze Scandals Threatening to Mar BoJo's Image Aren't Something New for UK Politics, Observers Say
08:56 GMTTwitter Suspends Trends Feature in Ethiopia for Fear of Violence Escalation
08:49 GMTUK Necrophiliac Killer 'Avoided Eye Contact, Kept Blinds Shut, Washed Car Often', Claim Witnesses
08:04 GMTOver 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says
07:55 GMTBollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post
07:50 GMTRussia Shares China’s, ASEAN’s Concerns About AUKUS, Foreign Ministry Says
07:37 GMTRIP Marilia Mendonca: Fans Offer Condolences After Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Dies In Plane Crash