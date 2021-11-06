Registration was successful!
International
WATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/global-day-of-action-climate-protests-gather-in-paris-1090519727.html
WATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris
WATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris
The COP26 summit is running in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday till November 12. The event is aimed at boosting international efforts to reach the goals of the... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T11:19+0000
2021-11-06T11:21+0000
france
europe
paris
protest
Live from Paris as people gather for a worldwide Global Day of Action march.The global protest takes place amid the ongoing annual COP26 conference. Similar demonstrations are planned to take place on the same day in multiple cities across the world, including in Glasgow, which is hosting COP26 this year.The Glasgow summit, due to finish on November 12, is seen as the last chance to tackle climate change and adopt meaningful commitment to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
paris
france, europe, paris, protest

WATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris

11:19 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 06.11.2021)
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERFrench police (File)
French police (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
The COP26 summit is running in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday till November 12. The event is aimed at boosting international efforts to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Live from Paris as people gather for a worldwide Global Day of Action march.
The global protest takes place amid the ongoing annual COP26 conference. Similar demonstrations are planned to take place on the same day in multiple cities across the world, including in Glasgow, which is hosting COP26 this year.
The Glasgow summit, due to finish on November 12, is seen as the last chance to tackle climate change and adopt meaningful commitment to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Discuss
  About Us
  Press Info
  Terms of Use
  Contact Us
  Cookie Policy
  Privacy Policy
  Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik.
