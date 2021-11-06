WATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris

Live from Paris as people gather for a worldwide Global Day of Action march.The global protest takes place amid the ongoing annual COP26 conference. Similar demonstrations are planned to take place on the same day in multiple cities across the world, including in Glasgow, which is hosting COP26 this year.The Glasgow summit, due to finish on November 12, is seen as the last chance to tackle climate change and adopt meaningful commitment to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris
Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris
The COP26 summit is running in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday till November 12. The event is aimed at boosting international efforts to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Live from Paris as people gather for a worldwide Global Day of Action march.
The global protest takes place amid the ongoing annual COP26 conference. Similar demonstrations are planned to take place on the same day in multiple cities across the world, including in Glasgow, which is hosting COP26 this year.
The Glasgow summit, due to finish on November 12, is seen as the last chance to tackle climate change and adopt meaningful commitment to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.