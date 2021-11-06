https://sputniknews.com/20211106/global-day-of-action-climate-protests-gather-in-paris-1090519727.html

WATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris

WATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris

The COP26 summit is running in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday till November 12. The event is aimed at boosting international efforts to reach the goals of the... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T11:19+0000

2021-11-06T11:19+0000

2021-11-06T11:21+0000

france

europe

paris

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018296_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6687c31deaa8d21b3a498e539b0a426.jpg

Live from Paris as people gather for a worldwide Global Day of Action march.The global protest takes place amid the ongoing annual COP26 conference. Similar demonstrations are planned to take place on the same day in multiple cities across the world, including in Glasgow, which is hosting COP26 this year.The Glasgow summit, due to finish on November 12, is seen as the last chance to tackle climate change and adopt meaningful commitment to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris 2021-11-06T11:19+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, europe, paris, protest, видео