Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Climate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in Glasgow
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/george-clooney-urges-media-not-to-publish-pics-of-his-children-to-prevent-them-from-being-targeted-1090524953.html
George Clooney Urges Media Not to Publish Pics of His Children to Prevent Them From 'Being Targeted'
George Clooney Urges Media Not to Publish Pics of His Children to Prevent Them From 'Being Targeted'
Hollywood celebrity George Clooney has called upon the media to refrain from publishing photographs of his children, as it could put their lives at risk. 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T12:58+0000
2021-11-06T12:58+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101605/67/1016056755_0:182:3501:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_65cbb9ac9391ba589b901e91910885ff.jpg
Hollywood celebrity George Clooney has called upon the media to refrain from publishing photographs of his children, as it could put their lives at risk.In an open letter addressed to The Daily Mail "and other publications", the Academy-award winning actor who has four-year-old twins, daughter Ella and son Alexander. with barrister wife Amal wrote:Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) is a Lebanese-British barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, specialising in international law and human rights. She married the American actor in 2014.Clooney explained that he was prompted to issue the open letter after seeing photographs of actress Billie Lourd's one-year-old baby boy, Kingston, published online. They had been subsequently taken down.Lourd, best known for her appearance in American Horror Story, is the daughter of the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, and announced she and her fiancé Austen Rydell had welcomed the arrival of their first-born in September 2020. The actress had shared a photo of their son's feet on her verified Instagram account.George Clooney went on to emphasize the fact that neither he nor his wife were on social media, and had never sold a picture of their children, as it might “put their lives in jeopardy.”There has not yet been any comment from The Daily Mail.Clooney had a run-in with the outlet back in 2014, when it published a false story about his wife's mother, claiming she had objected to their marriage.Clooney had slammed the paper as "the worst kind of tabloid. One that makes up its facts to the detriment of its readers."Despite the fact that Mail Online apologised "for any distress caused" by its story, Clooney had thanked the outlet for the apology, yet added, "Not that I would ever accept it."This comes as other celebrity parents, including Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, Mindy Kaling, Orlando Bloom and Blake Lively have all felt that their children’s privacy ought to be defended.Blake Lively, who shares her three children with fellow star Ryan Reynolds, roasted Daily Mail AU in July 2021 for posting a paparazzi shot of her and her children in New York City, unblurred, and without her permission.The Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner went on Instagram Stories to address the paparazzi after photos of her out with her 10-month-old daughter Willa Jones were published online.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101605/67/1016056755_194:0:3305:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_028e8bb57e0b3e098ac342d12dbeda51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

George Clooney Urges Media Not to Publish Pics of His Children to Prevent Them From 'Being Targeted'

12:58 GMT 06.11.2021
© AP Photo / Giuseppe Aresu, FileGeorge Clooney
George Clooney - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© AP Photo / Giuseppe Aresu, File
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Hollywood celebrity George Clooney has called upon the media to refrain from publishing photographs of his children, as it could put their lives at risk.
In an open letter addressed to The Daily Mail "and other publications", the Academy-award winning actor who has four-year-old twins, daughter Ella and son Alexander. with barrister wife Amal wrote:
“I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment. The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover.”
Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) is a Lebanese-British barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, specialising in international law and human rights. She married the American actor in 2014.
Clooney explained that he was prompted to issue the open letter after seeing photographs of actress Billie Lourd's one-year-old baby boy, Kingston, published online. They had been subsequently taken down.
Lourd, best known for her appearance in American Horror Story, is the daughter of the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, and announced she and her fiancé Austen Rydell had welcomed the arrival of their first-born in September 2020. The actress had shared a photo of their son's feet on her verified Instagram account.
© AP Photo / Charles SykesAmal and George Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Amal and George Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
Amal and George Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
© AP Photo / Charles Sykes
George Clooney went on to emphasize the fact that neither he nor his wife were on social media, and had never sold a picture of their children, as it might “put their lives in jeopardy.”
“… Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences. We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn't greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted,” appealed George Clooney.
There has not yet been any comment from The Daily Mail.
Clooney had a run-in with the outlet back in 2014, when it published a false story about his wife's mother, claiming she had objected to their marriage.
"The Mail knew the story... was false and printed it anyway," he wrote in a statement published by USA Today.
Clooney had slammed the paper as "the worst kind of tabloid. One that makes up its facts to the detriment of its readers."
Despite the fact that Mail Online apologised "for any distress caused" by its story, Clooney had thanked the outlet for the apology, yet added, "Not that I would ever accept it."
This comes as other celebrity parents, including Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, Mindy Kaling, Orlando Bloom and Blake Lively have all felt that their children’s privacy ought to be defended.
Blake Lively, who shares her three children with fellow star Ryan Reynolds, roasted Daily Mail AU in July 2021 for posting a paparazzi shot of her and her children in New York City, unblurred, and without her permission.
The Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner went on Instagram Stories to address the paparazzi after photos of her out with her 10-month-old daughter Willa Jones were published online.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:50 GMTJohn Major Rips BoJo's 'Politically Corrupt' Gov't Over 'Shameful' Handling of Paterson 'Sleaze' Row
13:35 GMTIran to Consider Experience of Past Nuclear Deal Talks in Vienna, Foreign Minister Says
12:58 GMTGeorge Clooney Urges Media Not to Publish Pics of His Children to Prevent Them From 'Being Targeted'
12:50 GMTVeteran Soviet Journalist Leonid Sigan Dies Aged 98
12:26 GMTRepublicans Ask Biden to Deploy US Troops Near Ukraine, Arm Kiev to ‘Deter a Russian Invasion’
12:13 GMTEU Green Deal Ruins Bloc's Competitiveness for Elusive Climate Goals, Austrian Lawmaker Says
12:08 GMTClimate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in Glasgow
11:50 GMTHaitian Banks Cut Opening Hours Amid Fuel Shortage, Association of Banks Says
11:21 GMTIn Burst of Term-Juggling, WH Rejects Calling Vaccine Requirement a 'Mandate' as 'Misinformation'
11:19 GMTWATCH LIVE: Global Day of Action Climate Protests Gather in Paris
11:12 GMTTaliban Expel 200 Members Suspected of Abusing Power, Source Says
10:56 GMT‘Time to Name Names’: Republicans Kick Off Intraparty Inquisition Over Infrastructure Bill Vote
10:41 GMTAt Least 10 Patients Killed, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Indian COVID Hospital – Video
10:40 GMTThree Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say
10:34 GMTNicaraguan Police Expect No Protests Ahead of Upcoming Election
10:29 GMTDepp Granted Access to Amber Heard Phone Records in Bid to Prove Photo Tampering of 'Bruising' Pics
09:58 GMTFederal Lawsuit Says Oklahoma Detention Officers Tortured Inmates by Playing 'Baby Shark' on Repeat
09:31 GMTReporter Gravely Injured While Covering Firefighter Protests in Athens, Photographers Union Says
09:22 GMTSleaze Scandals Threatening to Mar BoJo's Image Aren't Something New for UK Politics, Observers Say
08:56 GMTTwitter Suspends Trends Feature in Ethiopia for Fear of Violence Escalation