From Unhoused Residents to Student Protesters, Solidarity Must Be Central to Our Organizing

From Unhoused Residents to Student Protesters, Solidarity Must Be Central to Our Organizing

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss the empty rhetoric pushed by Joe Biden at the COP26 conference, the policies that push the limits of the climate that Biden is pushing at home, and the future of the climate movement.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a geopolitical analyst, a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss allegations made from the Pentagon claiming that China is building missile silos and stockpiling nuclear weapons, the broader context of China’s possession of nuclear weapons and the United States’ record on using such weapons and real threat to the world, and the mystery surrounding the collision of a US nuclear submarine in the South China Sea.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the 2015 film “Across The Line” and the individualist, bootstrap ideology that the film advances, the privilege that the film fails to examine and how it connects to the real-world issue of Aaron Rodgers’ misleading statements about his vaccination status, and the looming labor battle and potential strike in Major League Baseball.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the Virginia gubernatorial election and the political reality of Virginia that contributed to Glenn Youngkin’s victory, Washington, DC Muriel Bowser’s announcement that she will be running for a third term as mayor, and the ongoing protest at Howard University. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

