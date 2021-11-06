Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/federal-lawsuit-says-oklahoma-detention-officers-tortured-inmates-by-playing-baby-shark-on-repeat-1090521402.html
Federal Lawsuit Says Oklahoma Detention Officers Tortured Inmates by Playing 'Baby Shark' on Repeat
Federal Lawsuit Says Oklahoma Detention Officers Tortured Inmates by Playing 'Baby Shark' on Repeat
In 2015, a Korean children’s entertainment company recorded "Baby Shark", a nursery rhyme, and produced a music video which has gained over 9.5 billion views... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T09:58+0000
2021-11-06T09:58+0000
news
us
oklahoma
jail
torture
prisoners
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105332/23/1053322337_0:0:1172:659_1920x0_80_0_0_b3a4df79c9f8efbc6d9f4cdace19611a.jpg
Four former detainees at the Oklahoma County Detention Center were subject to "torture tactics" in 2019 when they were handcuffed behind their backs and were left in an empty room, and forced to listen to the children's song "Baby Shark' on repeat for several hours, a federal lawsuit said.Earlier this week, Joseph Mitchell and three other detainees filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court against Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, the county commissioners, as well as the jail trust, and two former officers. According to the federal lawsuit, the detainees were forced to listen to the song which "was so loud that it was reverberating down the hallways".It added that the Oklahoma County district attorney's office investigated the incidents last year and charged the two former jail employees and their supervisor with conspiracy and cruelty. Officers Christian Charles Miles and Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. resigned during an internal investigation and Lt. Christopher Raymond Hendershott retired, Former Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor told AP. "We don’t tolerate it...We always did an excellent job policing ourselves,” Taylor was quoted as saying. The federal lawsuit also revealed that "Baby Shark" and other kinds of music had long been used as a "device to torment". For example, also in 2019, "Baby Shark" was played on repeat by West Palm Beach officials to deter homeless people from sleeping in public places. At the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, officials used heavy metal to break down prisoners.
https://sputniknews.com/20210223/biden-admin-guantanamo-review-must-ensure-remedies-for-torture-victims-un-experts-say-1082163875.html
oklahoma
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105332/23/1053322337_204:0:1172:726_1920x0_80_0_0_f1b6888df6b3e07312663d4c3f1b96e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, oklahoma, jail, torture, prisoners

Federal Lawsuit Says Oklahoma Detention Officers Tortured Inmates by Playing 'Baby Shark' on Repeat

09:58 GMT 06.11.2021
CC0 / Pixabay / Torture
Torture - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
In 2015, a Korean children’s entertainment company recorded "Baby Shark", a nursery rhyme, and produced a music video which has gained over 9.5 billion views since then.
Four former detainees at the Oklahoma County Detention Center were subject to "torture tactics" in 2019 when they were handcuffed behind their backs and were left in an empty room, and forced to listen to the children's song "Baby Shark' on repeat for several hours, a federal lawsuit said.
Earlier this week, Joseph Mitchell and three other detainees filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court against Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, the county commissioners, as well as the jail trust, and two former officers.
According to the federal lawsuit, the detainees were forced to listen to the song which "was so loud that it was reverberating down the hallways".
Guard tower at dawn at Camp Delta the military prison - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2021
Biden Admin. Guantanamo Review Must Ensure Remedies for Torture Victims, UN Experts Say
23 February, 18:34 GMT
It added that the Oklahoma County district attorney's office investigated the incidents last year and charged the two former jail employees and their supervisor with conspiracy and cruelty. Officers Christian Charles Miles and Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. resigned during an internal investigation and Lt. Christopher Raymond Hendershott retired, Former Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor told AP.
"We don’t tolerate it...We always did an excellent job policing ourselves,” Taylor was quoted as saying.
The federal lawsuit also revealed that "Baby Shark" and other kinds of music had long been used as a "device to torment". For example, also in 2019, "Baby Shark" was played on repeat by West Palm Beach officials to deter homeless people from sleeping in public places. At the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, officials used heavy metal to break down prisoners.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:41 GMTAt Least 10 Patients Killed, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Indian COVID Hospital – Video
10:40 GMTThree Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say
10:34 GMTNicaraguan Police Expect No Protests Ahead of Upcoming Election
10:29 GMTDepp Granted Access to Amber Heard Phone Records in Bid to Prove Photo Tampering of 'Bruising' Pics
09:58 GMTFederal Lawsuit Says Oklahoma Detention Officers Tortured Inmates by Playing 'Baby Shark' on Repeat
09:31 GMTReporter Gravely Injured While Covering Firefighter Protests in Athens, Photographers Union Says
09:22 GMTSleaze Scandals Threatening to Mar BoJo's Image Aren't Something New for UK Politics, Observers Say
08:56 GMTTwitter Suspends Trends Feature in Ethiopia for Fear of Violence Escalation
08:49 GMTUK Necrophiliac Killer 'Avoided Eye Contact, Kept Blinds Shut, Washed Car Often', Claim Witnesses
08:04 GMTOver 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says
07:55 GMTBollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post
07:50 GMTRussia Shares China’s, ASEAN’s Concerns About AUKUS, Foreign Ministry Says
07:37 GMTRIP Marilia Mendonca: Fans Offer Condolences After Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Dies In Plane Crash
07:24 GMT'Winners Are Never Determined': US Commandos Rebuff Report UK Royal Marines 'Dominated' in War Drill
07:19 GMTWATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election
06:48 GMTChris Pratt ‘Depressed’ Amid Reaction to His Instagram Post Praising His Wife and 'Healthy' Daughter
06:00 GMTAt Least Eight Dead at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - GRAPHIC VIDEO
05:39 GMTBoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
05:36 GMTAnalyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
05:29 GMTRussian Embassy Says Normalizing Relations Possible Only After US Returns Diplomatic Property