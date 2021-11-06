https://sputniknews.com/20211106/ethiopia-conflict-escalates-miscarriages-criminalized-affordable-housing-crisis-1090512941.html

Ethiopia Conflict Escalates; Miscarriages Criminalized; Affordable Housing Crisis

Ethiopia Conflict Escalates; Miscarriages Criminalized; Affordable Housing Crisis

A humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ethiopia as groups coalesce against its government. Is there still a chance for a peaceful resolution? 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, talks to us from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, as the conflict continues to escalate, with reports that nine groups have formed an anti-government alliance and the violence draws nearer to the capital. We talk about how people are dealing with the threat of war in the capital, how the situation has worsened in surrounding areas, where thousands of internally displaced persons have moved to refugee camps, and how Ethiopians are organizing to help them.Dana Sussman, deputy executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, talks to us about a report about how women are being prosecuted for adverse pregnancy outcomes, with the number of prosecutions growing into the thousands since 2005. We talk about how these draconian measures cause undue harm for situations that are beyond the control of pregnant women, and what is being done to defend them from these measures.Ron Clewer, Illinois Market President for Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate, joins us to talk about the state of play in cities around the country with regard to housing for rent and for purchase, whether there is a supply crunch for both, how prices have been inflated and the possible causes for this bubble. We also talk about whether we should separate rentals and purchases when we talk about the housing crisis, how the concept of affordability at times does not reflect the actual capacity of buyers and renters in the market, and what could be done to ensure people have access to affordable housing.Sara Dady, immigration attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate for IL-16, talks to us about the trial of Ahmaud Arbery and how it’s proving to be exceptionally difficult to find jury members to hear the case, the controversy over the rumors that the Biden Administration would award $450,000 to undocumented immigrants who were separated from their families under Trump immigration policies, and Adam Kinzinger contemplating a run in the Senate, Illinois governorship, or even a possible bid at the presidency in 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

