Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/ethiopia-conflict-escalates-miscarriages-criminalized-affordable-housing-crisis-1090512941.html
Ethiopia Conflict Escalates; Miscarriages Criminalized; Affordable Housing Crisis
Ethiopia Conflict Escalates; Miscarriages Criminalized; Affordable Housing Crisis
A humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ethiopia as groups coalesce against its government. Is there still a chance for a peaceful resolution? 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T10:37+0000
2021-11-06T10:38+0000
ethiopia
illinois
immigration
inflation
conflict
housing
pregnancy
prosecution
internally displaced persons (idps)
adam kinzinger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090512916_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_dbd66ca99ea646e45d93ca428274dcdb.png
Ethiopia Conflict Escalates; Miscarriages Criminalized; Affordable Housing Crisis
A humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ethiopia as groups coalesce against its government. Is there still a chance for a peaceful resolution?
Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, talks to us from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, as the conflict continues to escalate, with reports that nine groups have formed an anti-government alliance and the violence draws nearer to the capital. We talk about how people are dealing with the threat of war in the capital, how the situation has worsened in surrounding areas, where thousands of internally displaced persons have moved to refugee camps, and how Ethiopians are organizing to help them.Dana Sussman, deputy executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, talks to us about a report about how women are being prosecuted for adverse pregnancy outcomes, with the number of prosecutions growing into the thousands since 2005. We talk about how these draconian measures cause undue harm for situations that are beyond the control of pregnant women, and what is being done to defend them from these measures.Ron Clewer, Illinois Market President for Gorman &amp; Company and affordable housing advocate, joins us to talk about the state of play in cities around the country with regard to housing for rent and for purchase, whether there is a supply crunch for both, how prices have been inflated and the possible causes for this bubble. We also talk about whether we should separate rentals and purchases when we talk about the housing crisis, how the concept of affordability at times does not reflect the actual capacity of buyers and renters in the market, and what could be done to ensure people have access to affordable housing.Sara Dady, immigration attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate for IL-16, talks to us about the trial of Ahmaud Arbery and how it’s proving to be exceptionally difficult to find jury members to hear the case, the controversy over the rumors that the Biden Administration would award $450,000 to undocumented immigrants who were separated from their families under Trump immigration policies, and Adam Kinzinger contemplating a run in the Senate, Illinois governorship, or even a possible bid at the presidency in 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia
illinois
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090512916_234:0:1167:700_1920x0_80_0_0_100e1757a00321f150ab2a1895f7d789.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, illinois, immigration, inflation, conflict, housing, pregnancy, prosecution, internally displaced persons (idps), adam kinzinger, decriminalization, abiy ahmed, political misfits, derek chauvin, аудио, radio

Ethiopia Conflict Escalates; Miscarriages Criminalized; Affordable Housing Crisis

10:37 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 10:38 GMT 06.11.2021)
Ethiopia Conflict Escalates; Miscarriages Criminalized; Affordable Housing Crisis
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
A humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ethiopia as groups coalesce against its government. Is there still a chance for a peaceful resolution?
Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, talks to us from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, as the conflict continues to escalate, with reports that nine groups have formed an anti-government alliance and the violence draws nearer to the capital. We talk about how people are dealing with the threat of war in the capital, how the situation has worsened in surrounding areas, where thousands of internally displaced persons have moved to refugee camps, and how Ethiopians are organizing to help them.
Dana Sussman, deputy executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, talks to us about a report about how women are being prosecuted for adverse pregnancy outcomes, with the number of prosecutions growing into the thousands since 2005. We talk about how these draconian measures cause undue harm for situations that are beyond the control of pregnant women, and what is being done to defend them from these measures.
Ron Clewer, Illinois Market President for Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate, joins us to talk about the state of play in cities around the country with regard to housing for rent and for purchase, whether there is a supply crunch for both, how prices have been inflated and the possible causes for this bubble. We also talk about whether we should separate rentals and purchases when we talk about the housing crisis, how the concept of affordability at times does not reflect the actual capacity of buyers and renters in the market, and what could be done to ensure people have access to affordable housing.
Sara Dady, immigration attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate for IL-16, talks to us about the trial of Ahmaud Arbery and how it’s proving to be exceptionally difficult to find jury members to hear the case, the controversy over the rumors that the Biden Administration would award $450,000 to undocumented immigrants who were separated from their families under Trump immigration policies, and Adam Kinzinger contemplating a run in the Senate, Illinois governorship, or even a possible bid at the presidency in 2024.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:41 GMTAt Least 10 Patients Killed, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Indian COVID Hospital – Video
10:40 GMTThree Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say
10:34 GMTNicaraguan Police Expect No Protests Ahead of Upcoming Election
10:29 GMTDepp Granted Access to Amber Heard Phone Records in Bid to Prove Photo Tampering of 'Bruising' Pics
09:58 GMTFederal Lawsuit Says Oklahoma Detention Officers Tortured Inmates by Playing 'Baby Shark' on Repeat
09:31 GMTReporter Gravely Injured While Covering Firefighter Protests in Athens, Photographers Union Says
09:22 GMTSleaze Scandals Threatening to Mar BoJo's Image Aren't Something New for UK Politics, Observers Say
08:56 GMTTwitter Suspends Trends Feature in Ethiopia for Fear of Violence Escalation
08:49 GMTUK Necrophiliac Killer 'Avoided Eye Contact, Kept Blinds Shut, Washed Car Often', Claim Witnesses
08:04 GMTOver 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says
07:55 GMTBollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post
07:50 GMTRussia Shares China’s, ASEAN’s Concerns About AUKUS, Foreign Ministry Says
07:37 GMTRIP Marilia Mendonca: Fans Offer Condolences After Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Dies In Plane Crash
07:24 GMT'Winners Are Never Determined': US Commandos Rebuff Report UK Royal Marines 'Dominated' in War Drill
07:19 GMTWATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election
06:48 GMTChris Pratt ‘Depressed’ Amid Reaction to His Instagram Post Praising His Wife and 'Healthy' Daughter
06:00 GMTAt Least Eight Dead at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - GRAPHIC VIDEO
05:39 GMTBoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
05:36 GMTAnalyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
05:29 GMTRussian Embassy Says Normalizing Relations Possible Only After US Returns Diplomatic Property