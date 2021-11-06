Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/estonian-soldiers-mistakenly-open-fire-at-uk-allies-in-mali---reports-1090531457.html
Estonian Soldiers Mistakenly Open Fire at UK Allies in Mali - Reports
Estonian Soldiers Mistakenly Open Fire at UK Allies in Mali - Reports
06.11.2021
mali
military & intelligence
operation
shooting
incident
allies
estonia
uk soldiers
The incident occurred when a minibus with British soldiers approached the military base, Postimees newspaper said. Estonian soldiers guarding the base opened fire on the vehicle because the UK allies did not inform the base personnel of their approach in advance as stipulated by the rules, the newspaper noted.The Estonian defense forces spokesman Taavi Karotamm confirmed to Postimees that the incident took place and stressed that the Estonian soldiers strictly followed all the rules and security procedures. He added that no one was injured in the shooting.Estonian forces have been part of Operation Barkhane, an anti-insurgent operation led by France in the Sahara-Sahel region, since 2018. Their duties include patrolling the area near the Gao settlement and providing security at the French military base alongside 1,500 soldiers from different countries.
It was a bus! How did they miss?
0
Bahahahahahaha, the Nazi Estonians Guarding the Visi French occupation of a small defenceless country!!! Russia and China must provide Africans with weapons so the Africans can defend themselves and their respective nations from plunder by Nazi NATO!!!
0
2
mali
mali, military & intelligence, operation, shooting, incident, allies, estonia, uk soldiers

Estonian Soldiers Mistakenly Open Fire at UK Allies in Mali - Reports

20:15 GMT 06.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / DAPHNE BENOIT
This photograph taken on November 3, 2020 shows the France-led special operations logo for the new Barkhane Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in sub-Saharan Africa’s troubled Sahel region made up of soldiers from France, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Sweden, amongst others, and who are due to settle at the military base in Menaka, over the next few weeks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / DAPHNE BENOIT
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Estonian soldiers serving at the Gao military base in Mali mistakenly opened fire on British soldiers who did not follow security protocols when approaching the base, no one was injured, Estonian media reported on Saturday.
The incident occurred when a minibus with British soldiers approached the military base, Postimees newspaper said. Estonian soldiers guarding the base opened fire on the vehicle because the UK allies did not inform the base personnel of their approach in advance as stipulated by the rules, the newspaper noted.
The Estonian defense forces spokesman Taavi Karotamm confirmed to Postimees that the incident took place and stressed that the Estonian soldiers strictly followed all the rules and security procedures. He added that no one was injured in the shooting.
Estonian forces have been part of Operation Barkhane, an anti-insurgent operation led by France in the Sahara-Sahel region, since 2018. Their duties include patrolling the area near the Gao settlement and providing security at the French military base alongside 1,500 soldiers from different countries.
Discuss
Popular comments
It was a bus! How did they miss?
vtvot tak
6 November, 23:45 GMT
000000
Bahahahahahaha, the Nazi Estonians Guarding the Visi French occupation of a small defenceless country!!! Russia and China must provide Africans with weapons so the Africans can defend themselves and their respective nations from plunder by Nazi NATO!!!
Rus Hammer Head
7 November, 00:30 GMT
000000
