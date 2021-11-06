https://sputniknews.com/20211106/clinton-operatives-caught-in-russiagate-scam-russia--chinas-strategic-partnership-grows-1090513111.html
Clinton Operatives Caught in Russiagate Scam; Russia & China's Strategic Partnership Grows
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and Ahmaud Arbery cases. The simultaneous trials of two high-profile cases are both related to racial tensions in the US. Ahmaud Arbery was killed by vigilantes in Georgia, and Kyle Rittenhouse shot several people during George Floyd protests in Minnesota. Counsellor Burris has a long history of handling high-profile cases related to police violence against Black citizens.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Weekly jobless claims have come in a bit lower than expected as a possible sign of economic healing, but inflationary prices are taking a bite out of any potential advancement for consumers. Also, House Democrats are voting on their 1.75 trillion dollars economic package, but the left flank of the party is still quite displeased with the final product.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. Reed joins us from Managua, Nicaragua as he covers the upcoming national election. The US empire's interference has become overt, and many observers suspect that violence and coup-mongering are in the air. Also, social media tech giants and other US State Department tools are being used to suppress free and fair elections in the socialist nation.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," join us to discuss important stories of the week. The Russiagate plot thickens as Clinton operatives are outed as having created and spread numerous falsehoods regarding former President Donald Trump's connections to Russia. Also, Dems take it on the chin in the Virginia election, Julian Assange faces extradition, and the US relationship with Russia may be at its lowest point ever.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, and George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, join us to discuss Asia. South Korea is interested in officially ending the decades-long war with their northern sister nation, but the US is balking at any hint of peace. Also, hawkish members of Congress are pushing US leadership to trample on China's red lines, China has several ways to respond to the AUKUS realignment, and the Russia-China strategic partnership has increased dramatically in the field of naval defense.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
