Chris Pratt ‘Depressed’ Amid Reaction to His Instagram Post Praising His Wife and 'Healthy' Daughter

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt said that he woke up feeling 'upset' and 'depressed' after his recent Instagram post garnered attention, according to the Daily Mail.“...I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I'd feel better but I just didn't want to. I did it anyways and gosh was I right – it felt amazing,” he added.The cause of the actors worries was the reaction to his Instagram post referring to his wife Katherine and a "healthy" daughter.Netizens criticised the actor for allegedly shading his first-born child Jack, from his ex-wife Anna Faris who was born prematurely and had a cerebral haemorrhage. Some claimed the "healthy daughter" comment was a dig at Faris as Jack has faced health problems.Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris, between 2009 and 2018.
US actor Chris Pratt made an Instagram post meant to praise his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him "a gorgeous healthy daughter."
"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt said that he woke up feeling 'upset' and 'depressed' after his recent Instagram post garnered attention, according to the Daily Mail.
“I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn't want to work out,” he said as quoted by the Daily Mail.
“...I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I'd feel better but I just didn't want to. I did it anyways and gosh was I right – it felt amazing,” he added.
The cause of the actors worries was the reaction to his Instagram post referring to his wife Katherine and a "healthy" daughter.
Netizens criticised the actor for allegedly shading his first-born child Jack, from his ex-wife Anna Faris who was born prematurely and had a cerebral haemorrhage. Some claimed the "healthy daughter" comment was a dig at Faris as Jack has faced health problems.
Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris, between 2009 and 2018.