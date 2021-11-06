Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/bollywood-actress-athiya-shetty-cricketer-k-l-rahul-make-their-relationship-public-in-viral-post-1090520083.html
Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post
Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who is known for her movies 'Hero' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', recently celebrated her 29th birthday wiht her beau, Indian... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T07:55+0000
2021-11-06T07:55+0000
celebrity
bollywood
relationship
couple
bollywood
celebrity gossip
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090520311_0:16:768:448_1920x0_80_0_0_640172977d61adb8e8b6c597ad0ef42d.jpg
The new lovebirds in tinsel town, Indian cricketer K. L. Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, finally made their relationship Instagram-official after months of speculation. When Athiya turned 29 on 5 November, Rahul took to social media to wish the actress a happy birthday and posed for pictures, which have taken the internet by storm. Athiya and Rahul can be seen goofing around in one of the postcard-perfect pictures. In another photo, they are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.Athiya too acknowledged the post on Instagram by dropping in a heart emoji.In no time, several celebs including Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya, and Tiger Shroff bombarded the post with birthday wishes. Calling Athiya Rahul's "lady luck", netizens hailed the couple as they spotted the actress cheering for the cricketer after he scored 50 runs and made half-century at Friday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Scotland.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090520311_0:0:768:576_1920x0_80_0_0_d3c328a1aa7ca1e0dd918a34426667b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
celebrity, bollywood, relationship, couple, bollywood, celebrity gossip, india

Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post

07:55 GMT 06.11.2021
© Photo : Instagram/rahulklBollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer KL Rahul
Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer KL Rahul - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© Photo : Instagram/rahulkl
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who is known for her movies 'Hero' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', recently celebrated her 29th birthday wiht her beau, Indian cricketer K. L. Rahul. The rumours about the two being a couple have long been making headlines for but the duo remained tight-lipped up until now.
The new lovebirds in tinsel town, Indian cricketer K. L. Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, finally made their relationship Instagram-official after months of speculation.
When Athiya turned 29 on 5 November, Rahul took to social media to wish the actress a happy birthday and posed for pictures, which have taken the internet by storm.
Athiya and Rahul can be seen goofing around in one of the postcard-perfect pictures. In another photo, they are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.
Athiya too acknowledged the post on Instagram by dropping in a heart emoji.
In no time, several celebs including Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya, and Tiger Shroff bombarded the post with birthday wishes.
Calling Athiya Rahul's "lady luck", netizens hailed the couple as they spotted the actress cheering for the cricketer after he scored 50 runs and made half-century at Friday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Scotland.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:56 GMTTwitter Suspends Trends Feature in Ethiopia for Fear of Violence Escalation
08:49 GMTUK Necrophiliac Killer 'Avoided Eye Contact, Kept Blinds Shut, Washed Car Often', Claim Witnesses
08:04 GMTOver 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says
07:55 GMTBollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post
07:50 GMTRussia Shares China’s, ASEAN’s Concerns About AUKUS, Foreign Ministry Says
07:37 GMTRIP Marilia Mendonca: Fans Offer Condolences After Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Dies In Plane Crash
07:24 GMT'Winners Are Never Determined': US Commandos Rebuff Report UK Royal Marines 'Dominated' in War Drill
07:19 GMTWATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election
06:48 GMTChris Pratt ‘Depressed’ Amid Reaction to His Instagram Post Praising His Wife and 'Healthy' Daughter
06:00 GMTAt Least Eight Dead at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - GRAPHIC VIDEO
05:39 GMTBoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
05:36 GMTAnalyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
05:29 GMTRussian Embassy Says Normalizing Relations Possible Only After US Returns Diplomatic Property
05:18 GMTLockheed Martin Wins $10.8Bln Sustainment Contract to Keep F-22 Fleet Flying, Pentagon Says
05:14 GMTEx-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter
05:09 GMTPressure Mounts on DC Mayor to Improve Prison Conditions in Wake of US Marshals Inspection
05:02 GMTLondon Police Say Detained 12 Participants of Million Mask March, 8 Officers Left Injured
04:59 GMTUS Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia
04:56 GMTKamala Harris to Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on 1 December
04:48 GMTAstronauts Returning From ISS Will Use Diapers Due to SpaceX Toilet Problem