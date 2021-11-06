https://sputniknews.com/20211106/bollywood-actress-athiya-shetty-cricketer-k-l-rahul-make-their-relationship-public-in-viral-post-1090520083.html

Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post

Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who is known for her movies 'Hero' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', recently celebrated her 29th birthday wiht her beau, Indian... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T07:55+0000

2021-11-06T07:55+0000

2021-11-06T07:55+0000

celebrity

bollywood

relationship

couple

bollywood

celebrity gossip

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090520311_0:16:768:448_1920x0_80_0_0_640172977d61adb8e8b6c597ad0ef42d.jpg

The new lovebirds in tinsel town, Indian cricketer K. L. Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, finally made their relationship Instagram-official after months of speculation. When Athiya turned 29 on 5 November, Rahul took to social media to wish the actress a happy birthday and posed for pictures, which have taken the internet by storm. Athiya and Rahul can be seen goofing around in one of the postcard-perfect pictures. In another photo, they are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.Athiya too acknowledged the post on Instagram by dropping in a heart emoji.In no time, several celebs including Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya, and Tiger Shroff bombarded the post with birthday wishes. Calling Athiya Rahul's "lady luck", netizens hailed the couple as they spotted the actress cheering for the cricketer after he scored 50 runs and made half-century at Friday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Scotland.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

celebrity, bollywood, relationship, couple, bollywood, celebrity gossip, india