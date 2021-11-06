https://sputniknews.com/20211106/bollywood-actress-athiya-shetty-cricketer-k-l-rahul-make-their-relationship-public-in-viral-post-1090520083.html
Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who is known for her movies 'Hero' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', recently celebrated her 29th birthday wiht her beau, Indian cricketer K. L. Rahul. The rumours about the two being a couple have long been making headlines for but the duo remained tight-lipped up until now.
The new lovebirds in tinsel town, Indian cricketer K. L. Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, finally made their relationship Instagram-official after months of speculation.
When Athiya turned 29 on 5 November, Rahul took to social media to wish the actress a happy birthday and posed for pictures, which have taken the internet by storm.
Athiya and Rahul can be seen goofing around in one of the postcard-perfect pictures. In another photo, they are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.
Athiya too acknowledged the post on Instagram by dropping in a heart emoji.
In no time, several celebs including Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya, and Tiger Shroff bombarded the post with birthday wishes.
Calling Athiya Rahul's "lady luck", netizens hailed the couple as they spotted the actress cheering for the cricketer after he scored 50 runs and made half-century at Friday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Scotland.