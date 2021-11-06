At Least 10 Patients Killed, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Indian COVID Hospital – Video

At least 10 COVID patients have died and several injured after a massive fire broke out on Saturday and engulfed Ahmednagar Civil Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) in the Indian state of Maharashtra.Hospital staff desperately moved the 17 COVID patients who were being treated in the ICU ward in a bid to get them to safety, as four fire brigades two hours to get the fire under control. In the videos that are doing the rounds on the internet, the entire ICU can be seen engulfed in smoke as firefighters battle the flames. In another video, doctors can be seen desperately trying to revive victims choked by the smoke. Maharashtra's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician Nawab Malik said emphasised that all hospitals must undertake a "fire audit" to prevent another catastrophe, while former Maharashtra state chief and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said those responsible must be held accountable.
The local police are investigating the blaze – preliminary findings suggest it was caused by an electrical short circuit.
While sitting Ministers of the State are busy defending drug trade, YET ANOTHER hospital has caught #Fire in #Maharashtra.
Ahmednagar Fire in Icu of District Government Civil Hospital,many patients injured due to fire and many 4,5 patients are feared dead There were 17 patients in icu,out of which 4 are feared The fire is due to the shot circuit,there is such information,there is no legal information pic.twitter.com/OyLCNrURXX
Very shocking & disturbing news from Nagar My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Nagar Civil Hospital ICU Fire incident. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. In-depth inquiry should be conducted & strict action against all responsible people! https://t.co/aULpawsrmv