Alyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s

Alyssa Milano has revealed that in the past, she believed her two miscarriages were a form of “punishment” for terminating two pregnancies in her 20s and feared a “karmic resolution” on her kids.In an intérview this week with People’s new podcast “Me Becoming Mom,” the 48-year-old actress admitted that for a time, part of her believed that her two miscarriages were a form of karma after the pair of pregnancies she chose to terminate years ago.Milano has spoken candidly in the past about her experience getting two abortions when she was in her early 20s, more specifically in a 2019 episode of her podcast, "Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry."“It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is,” she added.Raised in a Catholic household, Milano was “devastated” because she felt like her decision was in conflict with her faith.After continuing to use birth control, she became pregnant again months later — and opted for a second abortion.Despite the guilt of her two ended pregnancies, Milano says she still stands by the choices she made in her 20s.

