Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/alyssa-milano-says-thought-two-miscarriages-were-punishment-for-abortions-in-her-20s-1090531962.html
Alyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s
Alyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s
Milano, who shares two children with husband David Bugliari, said she miscarried twice along the way and going to therapy helped her work through the guilty... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T20:39+0000
2021-11-06T20:39+0000
us
pregnancy
abortion
hollywood
catholic
alyssa milano
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090531659_0:0:2829:1591_1920x0_80_0_0_3e405b7dba249e9cd7d444df874d4edb.jpg
Alyssa Milano has revealed that in the past, she believed her two miscarriages were a form of “punishment” for terminating two pregnancies in her 20s and feared a “karmic resolution” on her kids.In an intérview this week with People’s new podcast “Me Becoming Mom,” the 48-year-old actress admitted that for a time, part of her believed that her two miscarriages were a form of karma after the pair of pregnancies she chose to terminate years ago.Milano has spoken candidly in the past about her experience getting two abortions when she was in her early 20s, more specifically in a 2019 episode of her podcast, "Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry."“It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is,” she added.Raised in a Catholic household, Milano was “devastated” because she felt like her decision was in conflict with her faith.After continuing to use birth control, she became pregnant again months later — and opted for a second abortion.Despite the guilt of her two ended pregnancies, Milano says she still stands by the choices she made in her 20s.
The chick has brain damage...
0
this happens with those who get children in old age this is why america is ruinous they cant even reproduce these creatures need constant flow of immigrants the same with the europeans they are truely miserable
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090531659_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_029fc46a48a9c9f4a064d77aa746551e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pregnancy, abortion, hollywood, catholic, alyssa milano

Alyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s

20:39 GMT 06.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt SaylesIn this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Alyssa Milano arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Actress Alyssa Milano got people riled up on social media with a tweet Friday night, May 10, 2019 calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures.
In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Alyssa Milano arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Actress Alyssa Milano got people riled up on social media with a tweet Friday night, May 10, 2019 calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Sayles
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Milano, who shares two children with husband David Bugliari, said she miscarried twice along the way and going to therapy helped her work through the guilty feelings she was experiencing.
Alyssa Milano has revealed that in the past, she believed her two miscarriages were a form of “punishment” for terminating two pregnancies in her 20s and feared a “karmic resolution” on her kids.
In an intérview this week with People’s new podcast “Me Becoming Mom,” the 48-year-old actress admitted that for a time, part of her believed that her two miscarriages were a form of karma after the pair of pregnancies she chose to terminate years ago.

“I definitely had this moment of, "Well, we're being punished, basically, for abortions in my 20s." And it took me — I didn't realize that at the time,” she said in an intérview with People’s new podcast this week “Me Becoming Mom”. “It took a while in therapy to realize that that was something that I was putting on myself.”

Milano has spoken candidly in the past about her experience getting two abortions when she was in her early 20s, more specifically in a 2019 episode of her podcast, "Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry."

“I knew at that time, I was not equipped to be a mother, and so I chose to have an abortion. I chose. It was my choice. And it was absolutely the right choice for me,” she said about deciding to have her first procedure.

“It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is,” she added.
Raised in a Catholic household, Milano was “devastated” because she felt like her decision was in conflict with her faith.
After continuing to use birth control, she became pregnant again months later — and opted for a second abortion.
Despite the guilt of her two ended pregnancies, Milano says she still stands by the choices she made in her 20s.

“My inability to not be a selfish 20-year-old was reason enough,' she told People this week. "But then there was a lot that I wanted to do before I had children. And the point was, I was given a choice to control my life, to control my own destiny.”

011000
Discuss
Popular comments
The chick has brain damage...
vtvot tak
6 November, 23:47 GMT
000000
this happens with those who get children in old age this is why america is ruinous they cant even reproduce these creatures need constant flow of immigrants the same with the europeans they are truely miserable
fbfar bat
6 November, 23:57 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:39 GMTAlyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s
20:34 GMTSen. Cruz Believes GOP's Recent Gains 'Foreshadow' 2022 Election, Open Prospects for 2024
20:15 GMTEstonian Soldiers Mistakenly Open Fire at UK Allies in Mali - Reports
19:30 GMTRussian Team Beats Switzerland to Win Billie Jean King Cup
19:26 GMTEU Calls for Investigation Into Death of Palestinian Teenager in Clashes With IDF
19:04 GMTWatch Yemen’s Houthi Fight to Take Key Base at the Gates of Marib City
18:54 GMTSpain Reportedly Detains 12 People That Escaped Moroccan Plane in Mallorca
18:41 GMTBerlin Will Reportedly Discuss With Taliban Return of German Diplomats to Afghanistan
18:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Freezes Biden's Vaccine Requirement for Businesses
18:10 GMTWatch Biden Boom in Anger After Being Asked Question on Cash Payments to Illegal Migrants
16:36 GMTUS Media Reveals Russian Military’s Secret Weapon
16:27 GMTZeman Wants to Personally Meet Candidates for New Czech Cabinet, Official Says
16:26 GMTTravis Scott 'Devastated' After at Least Eight People Crushed to Death at Astroworld Festival
16:24 GMT'Where's His Mask?' Netizens React to Video of Senate Majority Leader Schumer Dancing in Puerto Rico
14:49 GMTMiss Universe Australia Used Bleaching Cream at School Following 'Dirty Indian Brown' Skin Slurs
14:44 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Explosive-Laden Drone Targeting Abha Airport
14:34 GMTScottish Ballet to Make Changes to The Nutcracker as Part of Anti-Racist Efforts
14:30 GMTHealth and Environmental Experts Sound Alarm Over Thick Toxic Smog in Delhi After Diwali
14:19 GMTTaliban Discusses Afghanistan's Development With Aga Khan Foundation
14:15 GMTClimate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in London - Photo, Video