https://sputniknews.com/20211106/alyssa-milano-says-thought-two-miscarriages-were-punishment-for-abortions-in-her-20s-1090531962.html
Alyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s
Alyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s
Milano, who shares two children with husband David Bugliari, said she miscarried twice along the way and going to therapy helped her work through the guilty... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T20:39+0000
2021-11-06T20:39+0000
2021-11-06T20:39+0000
us
pregnancy
abortion
hollywood
catholic
alyssa milano
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090531659_0:0:2829:1591_1920x0_80_0_0_3e405b7dba249e9cd7d444df874d4edb.jpg
Alyssa Milano has revealed that in the past, she believed her two miscarriages were a form of “punishment” for terminating two pregnancies in her 20s and feared a “karmic resolution” on her kids.In an intérview this week with People’s new podcast “Me Becoming Mom,” the 48-year-old actress admitted that for a time, part of her believed that her two miscarriages were a form of karma after the pair of pregnancies she chose to terminate years ago.Milano has spoken candidly in the past about her experience getting two abortions when she was in her early 20s, more specifically in a 2019 episode of her podcast, "Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry."“It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is,” she added.Raised in a Catholic household, Milano was “devastated” because she felt like her decision was in conflict with her faith.After continuing to use birth control, she became pregnant again months later — and opted for a second abortion.Despite the guilt of her two ended pregnancies, Milano says she still stands by the choices she made in her 20s.
vot tak
The chick has brain damage...
0
far bat
this happens with those who get children in old age this is why america is ruinous they cant even reproduce these creatures need constant flow of immigrants the same with the europeans they are truely miserable
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090531659_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_029fc46a48a9c9f4a064d77aa746551e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
us, pregnancy, abortion, hollywood, catholic, alyssa milano
Alyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s
Milano, who shares two children with husband David Bugliari, said she miscarried twice along the way and going to therapy helped her work through the guilty feelings she was experiencing.
Alyssa Milano has revealed that in the past, she believed her two miscarriages were a form of “punishment” for terminating two pregnancies in her 20s and feared a “karmic resolution” on her kids.
In an intérview this week with People’s new podcast
“Me Becoming Mom,” the 48-year-old actress admitted that for a time, part of her believed that her two miscarriages were a form of karma after the pair of pregnancies she chose to terminate years ago.
“I definitely had this moment of, "Well, we're being punished, basically, for abortions in my 20s." And it took me — I didn't realize that at the time,” she said in an intérview with People’s new podcast this week “Me Becoming Mom”. “It took a while in therapy to realize that that was something that I was putting on myself.”
Milano has spoken candidly in the past about her experience getting two abortions when she was in her early 20s, more specifically in a 2019 episode of her podcast, "Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry."
“I knew at that time, I was not equipped to be a mother, and so I chose to have an abortion. I chose. It was my choice. And it was absolutely the right choice for me,” she said about deciding to have her first procedure.
“It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is,” she added.
Raised in a Catholic household, Milano was “devastated” because she felt like her decision was in conflict with her faith.
After continuing to use birth control, she became pregnant again months later — and opted for a second abortion.
Despite the guilt of her two ended pregnancies, Milano says she still stands by the choices she made in her 20s.
“My inability to not be a selfish 20-year-old was reason enough,' she told People this week. "But then there was a lot that I wanted to do before I had children. And the point was, I was given a choice to control my life, to control my own destiny.”