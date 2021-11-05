Zeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say

The president, who was transferred to a regular ward from an intensive care unit this week, also said that he feels fine.The Czech Republic voted for its next lower house on 8-9 October, with the Together coalition of three Liberal parties emerging victorious. Coalition leader Petr Fiala has been nominated as a candidate for the post of prime minister.
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, said on Friday that he will make all efforts so that a new government is appointed as soon as possible.
"Of course, some official moments will need to be limited at the same time, for example, I will appoint this government in the [country residence] at Lana, and not at the Prague Castle", Zeman told the Frekvencе 1 radio station.
