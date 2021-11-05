https://sputniknews.com/20211105/zeman-vows-to-make-all-efforts-so-that-new-czech-government-appointed-promptly-reports-say-1090498362.html

Zeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say

Zeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, said on Friday that he will make all efforts so...

The president, who was transferred to a regular ward from an intensive care unit this week, also said that he feels fine.The Czech Republic voted for its next lower house on 8-9 October, with the Together coalition of three Liberal parties emerging victorious. Coalition leader Petr Fiala has been nominated as a candidate for the post of prime minister.

