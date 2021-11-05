Registration was successful!
Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
Zeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say
Zeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, said on Friday that he will make all efforts so... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T10:59+0000
2021-11-05T10:59+0000
czech republic
milos zeman
europe
The president, who was transferred to a regular ward from an intensive care unit this week, also said that he feels fine.The Czech Republic voted for its next lower house on 8-9 October, with the Together coalition of three Liberal parties emerging victorious. Coalition leader Petr Fiala has been nominated as a candidate for the post of prime minister.
czech republic, milos zeman, europe

Zeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say

10:59 GMT 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Cliff OwenCzech Republic President Milos Zeman waves to the audience after speaking at the 2015 American Israel Public Affairs Committee
Czech Republic President Milos Zeman waves to the audience after speaking at the 2015 American Israel Public Affairs Committee - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Cliff Owen
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, said on Friday that he will make all efforts so that a new government is appointed as soon as possible.

"Of course, some official moments will need to be limited at the same time, for example, I will appoint this government in the [country residence] at Lana, and not at the Prague Castle", Zeman told the Frekvencе 1 radio station.

The president, who was transferred to a regular ward from an intensive care unit this week, also said that he feels fine.
The Czech Republic voted for its next lower house on 8-9 October, with the Together coalition of three Liberal parties emerging victorious. Coalition leader Petr Fiala has been nominated as a candidate for the post of prime minister.
  About Us
© 2021 Sputnik.
