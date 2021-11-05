Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/well-fight-and-win-again-google-workers-warn-of-new-rebellion-over-plans-for-pentagon-contract-1090503152.html
'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract
'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract
Earlier, The New York Times reported that the tech giant "aggressively" seeks to win a new contract with the Pentagon despite workers already forcing the... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T13:47+0000
2021-11-05T13:47+0000
us
tech
pentagon
alphabet inc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090503511_0:134:3163:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_6de689c89fd04b86636da75ad3391493.jpg
Alphabet, Google's parent company, might once again lose the prospect of a lucrative Pentagon contract due to protests from its own employees, as was the case in 2018. Responding to a recent report in The New York Times about the firm "aggressively pursuing" a bid to help the US Department of Defence build the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) slammed the tech giant's alleged plans.The union, which reportedly unites 800 workers, condemned Alphabet for ignoring the interests of employees in favour of its own. The AWU promised that workers will once again fight the contract with the Pentagon.Separately, The Insider reported that some Google employees had already started posting memes on the company's internal forums mocking the tech titan's new attempt to sign a lucrative contract with the Department of Defence.In 2018, Google had to abandon Project Maven – a programme to build AI that the Pentagon would use in its drones, purportedly including strike craft. However, the company's employees rebelled, objecting to their work being used to kill people. Google caved in to their demands and exited the project.Now, three years later, Alphabet is reportedly going to try to secure a spot in the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) programme, which is expected to use the services of several big US companies. According to The New York Times, the tech giant has given the efforts to prepare a bid for the contract an elevated "yellow priority", drawing engineers away from other projects.If Alphabet succeeds, it will be building a cloud computing platform for the Pentagon so it can use AI capabilities to boost the American military's chances on the battlefield. Such an application of Google's technologies comes dangerously close to violating Alphabet's self-imposed guidelines, which it adopted following the Project Maven scandal. Neither Alphabet nor the Pentagon has so far confirmed the media reports.
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/google-aggressively-pursuing-cloud-contract-with-pentagon-despite-employees-revolt-1090476514.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090503511_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77d6583e1e5618d22309e8746924763d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, tech, pentagon, alphabet inc

'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract

13:47 GMT 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / ARND WIEGMANNFILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / ARND WIEGMANN
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, The New York Times reported that the tech giant "aggressively" seeks to win a new contract with the Pentagon despite workers already forcing the company to ditch a military contract that might involve AI taking part in killing people.
Alphabet, Google's parent company, might once again lose the prospect of a lucrative Pentagon contract due to protests from its own employees, as was the case in 2018. Responding to a recent report in The New York Times about the firm "aggressively pursuing" a bid to help the US Department of Defence build the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) slammed the tech giant's alleged plans.
The union, which reportedly unites 800 workers, condemned Alphabet for ignoring the interests of employees in favour of its own. The AWU promised that workers will once again fight the contract with the Pentagon.
Separately, The Insider reported that some Google employees had already started posting memes on the company's internal forums mocking the tech titan's new attempt to sign a lucrative contract with the Department of Defence.
In 2018, Google had to abandon Project Maven – a programme to build AI that the Pentagon would use in its drones, purportedly including strike craft. However, the company's employees rebelled, objecting to their work being used to kill people. Google caved in to their demands and exited the project.
A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, U.S., June 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
Google 'Aggressively Pursuing' Cloud Contract With Pentagon Despite Employees' Revolt
Yesterday, 15:46 GMT
Now, three years later, Alphabet is reportedly going to try to secure a spot in the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) programme, which is expected to use the services of several big US companies. According to The New York Times, the tech giant has given the efforts to prepare a bid for the contract an elevated "yellow priority", drawing engineers away from other projects.
If Alphabet succeeds, it will be building a cloud computing platform for the Pentagon so it can use AI capabilities to boost the American military's chances on the battlefield. Such an application of Google's technologies comes dangerously close to violating Alphabet's self-imposed guidelines, which it adopted following the Project Maven scandal. Neither Alphabet nor the Pentagon has so far confirmed the media reports.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:44 GMT'Unfortunate, Not Surprising': India Slams Pakistan Over 'Refusal' to Attend Afghanistan Summit
14:42 GMTItaly Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
14:38 GMTDinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
14:36 GMT‘There's a Concern’ Over Biden, Nikki Haley Says as She Wants ‘Cognitive Test' for Older Politicians
14:32 GMTAs Labour Rule Out Joint 'Anti-Sleaze' Candidate, Who Will Tory Pick For Owen Paterson's Safe Seat?
14:02 GMTChris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues
14:01 GMTBeijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'
13:58 GMTMacron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
13:47 GMT'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract
13:23 GMT'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin
12:33 GMTAt Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say
12:25 GMTAbiy Ahmed Plays Role of Darth Vader as Ethiopian Rebel Alliance Sets Their Sights on Addis Ababa
12:20 GMTMessi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee
12:17 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26
12:04 GMTHillary Clinton's Former Aide Enters Spotlight After Arrest of Source for Steele's Trump Dossier