BREAKING NEWS: Several Yale Buildings Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat
WATCH LIVE: 'Million Mask March' Takes Place in London
WATCH LIVE: 'Million Mask March' Takes Place in London
The first march was held on Guy Fawkes Day, November 5, in 2012, with thousands hitting the streets of the British and American capitals. The event is... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T18:55+0000
2021-11-05T18:55+0000
london
million mask march
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/07/1081081605_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_bd7cedb33beb92c028ade26c0a1ff894.jpg
Sputnik comes live from London, where the annual Million Mask March takes place. The event features mass demonstrations, with people wearing Guy Fawkes masks as seen in the graphic novel and film 'V for Vendetta'. Those taking part are protesting against corruption, war crimes, mass surveillance, and other issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
london
WATCH LIVE: 'Million Mask March' Takes Place in London

18:55 GMT 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinПолиция и протестующие во время "Марша миллиона масок" против локдауна в Лондоне, Великобритания
Полиция и протестующие во время Марша миллиона масок против локдауна в Лондоне, Великобритания - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
The first march was held on Guy Fawkes Day, November 5, in 2012, with thousands hitting the streets of the British and American capitals. The event is traditionally associated with the hacker group Anonymous.
Sputnik comes live from London, where the annual Million Mask March takes place. The event features mass demonstrations, with people wearing Guy Fawkes masks as seen in the graphic novel and film 'V for Vendetta'. Those taking part are protesting against corruption, war crimes, mass surveillance, and other issues.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
