WATCH LIVE: 'Million Mask March' Takes Place in London

The first march was held on Guy Fawkes Day, November 5, in 2012, with thousands hitting the streets of the British and American capitals. The event is... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from London, where the annual Million Mask March takes place. The event features mass demonstrations, with people wearing Guy Fawkes masks as seen in the graphic novel and film 'V for Vendetta'. Those taking part are protesting against corruption, war crimes, mass surveillance, and other issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

