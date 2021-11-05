Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/vaccine-can-protect-pregnant-women-from-covid-19-damage-to-placenta-fetus--swiss-experts-1090511239.html
Vaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus – Swiss Experts
Vaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus – Swiss Experts
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pregnant women are better protected against harm to their placenta and fetus when they are inoculated against the SARS-CoV-2, which... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T22:16+0000
2021-11-05T22:16+0000
vaccine
pregnancy
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082957991_0:188:1920:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_c9c1cc4297cd4dfead1975cb224adabe.jpg
According to the findings of research teams of the institute, the virus can rapidly multiply and infect human placenta cells.Pregnant women are 70% more exposed to getting infected than other people from the same age group, with risks of severe progression increasing up to 10%. In particular, risks of premature delivery or fetal death rise by two or three times, according to scientists.On Thursday, Marco Cavaleri, an official at the European Medicines Agency, said that the watchdog supports vaccination among pregnant women as it is a population group particularly exposed to the virus.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082957991_140:0:1845:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_b8312e561002c4d16d01128b62c5a3a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vaccine, pregnancy, covid-19

Vaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus – Swiss Experts

22:16 GMT 05.11.2021
© Photo : PixabayA pregnant woman
A pregnant woman - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pregnant women are better protected against harm to their placenta and fetus when they are inoculated against the SARS-CoV-2, which increases pregnancy-linked risks, the Swiss Institute of Virology and Immunology said on Friday.
According to the findings of research teams of the institute, the virus can rapidly multiply and infect human placenta cells.
“The fact that the virus can infect and proliferate in the placenta demonstrates the need for women to be vaccinated,” researchers were quoted as saying in a statement.
Pregnant women are 70% more exposed to getting infected than other people from the same age group, with risks of severe progression increasing up to 10%. In particular, risks of premature delivery or fetal death rise by two or three times, according to scientists.
“Messenger RNA [in vaccines] does not pass into the foetus, while the antibodies developed by the mother cross the placental barrier and will therefore protect the child,” the institute explained.
On Thursday, Marco Cavaleri, an official at the European Medicines Agency, said that the watchdog supports vaccination among pregnant women as it is a population group particularly exposed to the virus.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:30 GMTTeen Dies, 70 People Injured in Clashes Between Palestinians, Israeli Soldiers
22:16 GMTVaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus – Swiss Experts
21:33 GMTTeenage Son of Glenn Youngkin Attempted to Illegally Vote Twice in Virginia Election
20:59 GMTUS Military Aims to Build World’s Most Powerful High-Energy Laser Weapon
19:46 GMTUS Added 531,000 Jobs in October as American Economy Regains Momentum
19:37 GMTUS to 'Maintain Presence in Nicaragua After Election', Support for Anti-FSLN Groups, Official Says
19:00 GMTNorth Korea Allegedly Not Using Its Full Capacity in Nuke Manufacturing
18:55 GMTWATCH LIVE: 'Million Mask March' Takes Place in London
18:50 GMTVideos: Several Yale Buildings Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat
18:47 GMTSally Rooney Books Pulled From Biggest Israeli Bookstores After Hebrew Translation Boycott
18:39 GMTIsrael Can Strike Iran, But the Difficult Part Comes After, Ex-IDF Intelligence Chief Says
18:30 GMT'Patriot Wing': Taylor-Greene Tours DC Jail Where Capitol Riot Detainees Are Held
17:42 GMT6 January Committee to Issue 20 New Subpoenas as Judge Throws Out Trump's Executive Privilege Claim
17:39 GMTUS Looking at Ways to Keep Remittances From Cuban Government Hands
17:29 GMTBJP Members at PM Modi’s Live Broadcast Held Hostage by Haryana Farmers
17:28 GMTBollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Under Radar in Aryan Khan Drug Case
17:25 GMTOpposition Demands Imran Khan's Resignation as They Accuse Gov't of Bowing to IMF Pressure
17:25 GMTZero-Tolerance Policy: Why Many Americans Find the Idea of Cash Payments to Illegals Offensive
16:46 GMTUS Troops Refusing COVID Vaccine May Not Be Guaranteed Veteran Benefits, Report Says
16:14 GMTUnstoppable: Watch Roma Manager Continue Coaching Squad Off Pitch After Getting Red Card