https://sputniknews.com/20211105/vaccine-can-protect-pregnant-women-from-covid-19-damage-to-placenta-fetus--swiss-experts-1090511239.html

Vaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus – Swiss Experts

Vaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus – Swiss Experts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pregnant women are better protected against harm to their placenta and fetus when they are inoculated against the SARS-CoV-2, which... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T22:16+0000

2021-11-05T22:16+0000

2021-11-05T22:16+0000

vaccine

pregnancy

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082957991_0:188:1920:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_c9c1cc4297cd4dfead1975cb224adabe.jpg

According to the findings of research teams of the institute, the virus can rapidly multiply and infect human placenta cells.Pregnant women are 70% more exposed to getting infected than other people from the same age group, with risks of severe progression increasing up to 10%. In particular, risks of premature delivery or fetal death rise by two or three times, according to scientists.On Thursday, Marco Cavaleri, an official at the European Medicines Agency, said that the watchdog supports vaccination among pregnant women as it is a population group particularly exposed to the virus.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vaccine, pregnancy, covid-19