Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/us-troops-refusing-covid-vaccine-may-not-be-guaranteed-veteran-benefits-report-says-1090507198.html
US Troops Refusing COVID Vaccine May Not Be Guaranteed Veteran Benefits, Report Says
US Troops Refusing COVID Vaccine May Not Be Guaranteed Veteran Benefits, Report Says
Earlier this week, the US Air Force revealed that some 8,500 airmen had failed to meet the 2 November deadline for receiving a vaccine against the coronavirus... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T16:46+0000
2021-11-05T16:46+0000
us
troops
military
vaccine
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090507294_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c246278bae20222d26a2c7ddabb9131.jpg
US military personnel reluctant to get vaccinated against the coronavirus may not be guaranteed protections or leniency in how they are dismissed from the armed forces, Military Times reported, citing Defence and Veterans Affairs officials.It will be local commanders who make decisions on whether to give such individuals other-than-honourable discharges - something that could potentially lead to one losing their veteran benefits.Cisneros said he is aware of concerns that many active-duty personnel have in regard to the vaccine mandate, but remains adamant that the mandate is needed anyway. Earlier this week, the Air Force released vaccination statistics showing that while 95.9% of active-duty personnel and 90.5% of those in reserve have been fully vaccinated, around 8,500 troops failed to meet the 2 November deadline for getting a jab, and almost 5,000 of those are seeking a religious exemption.Cases of individuals who refuse to get a jab will be evaluated by those granting veteran benefits to weigh the “mitigating or extenuating circumstances, performance and accomplishments during their service, the nature of the infraction and the character of their service at the time of their discharge”. According to the report, vaccine refusals will not be handled differently or separately in any way.Earlier, in September, a proposal to punish troops refusing to get vaccinated with dishonourable or other-than-honourable discharges was blocked by the US House of Representatives, with lawmakers deeming the measure too severe for the offence.
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/over-8000-active-duty-us-air-force-troops-missed-mandatory-vaccination-deadline-stats-shows-1090474847.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090507294_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00afbfc0015ae0e2b5b0f45ef613bbf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, troops, military, vaccine, covid-19

US Troops Refusing COVID Vaccine May Not Be Guaranteed Veteran Benefits, Report Says

16:46 GMT 05.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JON CHERRYPreventative Medicine Services NCOIC Sergeant First Class Demetrius Roberson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier on September 9, 2021 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The Pentagon, with the support of military leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden, mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all military service members in early September. The Pentagon stresses inoculation from COVID-19 and other diseases to avoid outbreaks from impeding the fighting force of the US Military.
Preventative Medicine Services NCOIC Sergeant First Class Demetrius Roberson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier on September 9, 2021 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The Pentagon, with the support of military leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden, mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all military service members in early September. The Pentagon stresses inoculation from COVID-19 and other diseases to avoid outbreaks from impeding the fighting force of the US Military. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JON CHERRY
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, the US Air Force revealed that some 8,500 airmen had failed to meet the 2 November deadline for receiving a vaccine against the coronavirus, with almost 5,000 people seeking a religious exemption.
US military personnel reluctant to get vaccinated against the coronavirus may not be guaranteed protections or leniency in how they are dismissed from the armed forces, Military Times reported, citing Defence and Veterans Affairs officials.
It will be local commanders who make decisions on whether to give such individuals other-than-honourable discharges - something that could potentially lead to one losing their veteran benefits.
“We see the vaccine as a readiness issue”, said Gil Cisneros, Defence Department undersecretary for personnel. “Any discharge decision is up to the individual service as to how they proceed with that”.
Cisneros said he is aware of concerns that many active-duty personnel have in regard to the vaccine mandate, but remains adamant that the mandate is needed anyway.
Earlier this week, the Air Force released vaccination statistics showing that while 95.9% of active-duty personnel and 90.5% of those in reserve have been fully vaccinated, around 8,500 troops failed to meet the 2 November deadline for getting a jab, and almost 5,000 of those are seeking a religious exemption.
A person receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following Republican Governor Greg Abbott's ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers, at Acres Home Multi-Service Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
Over 8,000 Active-Duty US Air Force Troops Missed Mandatory Vaccination Deadline, Stats Shows
Yesterday, 16:05 GMT
Cases of individuals who refuse to get a jab will be evaluated by those granting veteran benefits to weigh the “mitigating or extenuating circumstances, performance and accomplishments during their service, the nature of the infraction and the character of their service at the time of their discharge”. According to the report, vaccine refusals will not be handled differently or separately in any way.
Earlier, in September, a proposal to punish troops refusing to get vaccinated with dishonourable or other-than-honourable discharges was blocked by the US House of Representatives, with lawmakers deeming the measure too severe for the offence.
010002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:42 GMT6 January Committee to Issue 20 New Subpoenas as Judge Throws Out Trump's Executive Privilege Claim
17:39 GMTUS Looking at Ways to Keep Remittances From Cuban Government Hands
17:29 GMTBJP Members at PM Modi’s Live Broadcast Held Hostage by Haryana Farmers
17:28 GMTBollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Under Radar in Aryan Khan Drug Case
17:25 GMTOpposition Demands Imran Khan's Resignation as They Accuse Gov't of Bowing to IMF Pressure
17:25 GMTZero-Tolerance Policy: Why Many Americans Find the Idea of Cash Payments to Illegals Offensive
16:46 GMTUS Troops Refusing COVID Vaccine May Not Be Guaranteed Veteran Benefits, Report Says
16:14 GMTUnstoppable: Watch Roma Manager Continue Coaching Squad Off Pitch After Getting Red Card
15:56 GMTStill Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture
15:49 GMTModern Pentathlon Drops Riding: How Saint Boy's Rebellion Turned Spotlight on Horse Abuse
15:33 GMTIndia: Chhattisgarh State Chief Gets Whipped As Part of Old Ritual - VIDEO
15:09 GMTUS Has Secured Millions of Doses of Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Pill, Biden Says
14:44 GMT'Unfortunate, Not Surprising': India Slams Pakistan Over 'Refusal' to Attend Afghanistan Summit
14:42 GMTItaly Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
14:38 GMTDinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
14:36 GMT‘There's a Concern’ Over Biden, Nikki Haley Says as She Wants ‘Cognitive Test' for Older Politicians
14:32 GMTAs Labour Rule Out Joint 'Anti-Sleaze' Candidate, Who Will Tory Pick For Owen Paterson's Safe Seat?
14:02 GMTChris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues
14:01 GMTBeijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'
13:58 GMTMacron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018