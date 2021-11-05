https://sputniknews.com/20211105/us-senate-bill-would-give-taiwan-2-billion-in-annual-military-aid-including-hypersonics-1090486579.html

US Senate Bill Would Give Taiwan $2 Billion in Annual Military Aid, Including Hypersonics

A group of Republican senators have introduced a bill that would set aside $2 billion a year in military aid to Taiwan to ensure the autonomous island is able... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Taiwan Deterrence Act was introduced in the Senate on Thursday by Sen. Jim Risch, (R-ID), the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and sponsored by Sens. Mike Crapo (R-ID), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Mitt Romney (R-UT), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).“China’s increasing efforts to militarily overwhelm Taiwan is a threat to international diplomacy and regional security,” Crapo said in a press release. “It is imperative to get asymmetric capabilities, training and readiness resources to Taiwan quickly so it can protect itself from China’s encroaching aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.”The bill would require the US Department of State to set aside $2 billion in Foreign Military Finance grant assistance program annually from 2023 until 2032, provided Taipei commits to matching spending on a dollar-for-dollar basis.It also says the State Department should urge the government in Taiwan to “invest in sufficient quantities of munitions to meet contingency requirements and avoid the need for accessing United States stocks in wartime” and to “cooperate with Taiwan to deliver such munitions, or when necessary, to increase the capacity of Taiwan to produce such munitions.”“Taiwan is an important friend of the United States, and it plays a significant role in promoting democracy and countering China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific,” Romney also said in the release. “This legislation would ensure that the United States continues to support Taiwan in its effort to counter Chinese aggression and coercion by bolstering our support of Taiwan’s defense capabilities.”The Tightrope of US-Taiwan RelationsIf it became law, the act would violate a key agreement at the foundation of US-China relations.Formally calling itself the Republic of China, the government in Taiwan once ruled the entire country between 1912, when the last Chinese emperor abdicated the throne, and 1949, when the communist Red Army seized control of all of mainland China and founded the PRC in Beijing. However, despite the apparent communist victory, the US refused to switch its recognition of the Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing until the 1970s, and when it did so, three joint communiques underpinned that new relationship.Despite this, the US also passed the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979, laying out how it would keep an informal relationship with the government in Taipei that would support its continued autonomy, including via arms sales. The US government is compelled by the Foreign Relations Authorization Act to treat Taiwan as if it were a Major Non-NATO Ally when it comes to military aid. However, it makes those deals with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), the RoC’s unofficial liaison in Washington, DC, and not the governing authority in Taipei.Aside from the Clinton administration, during which a major crisis erupted in the Taiwan Strait that for a moment threatened open war, and a massive weapons transfer at the beginning of George W. Bush’s administration in 2001, US sales to Taiwan tended to remain somewhat small until Donald Trump became president in 2017.Under Trump, whose rise to power was paralleled in Taipei by pro-secessionist President Tsai Ing-wen, the US grew increasingly close to Taiwan, with several visits by high-ranking administration officials and efforts to get Taiwan readmitted to international organizations ultimately provoking anger in Beijing.Biden has sent mixed signals with regards to Taiwan. In a phone call last month with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden reportedly agreed not to change the One-China Policy; however, he also said last month that the US had a “commitment” to defend Taiwan and swore the US commitment to Taipei was “rock solid.”Cross-Strait Tensions MountIn 2018, the Trump administration laid out a new change in US global strategy, shifting its focus away from the War on Terror and toward what it called “great power competition” with Russia and China. Regarding Beijing as seeking to upend the postwar world order - what Washington calls the “rules-based international order” - in which the US and its allies reign supreme, the US began more intensely pressuring China across a variety of fields, including political, military, economic, and cultural spheres.The US has also regularly conducted war drills in the seas on all sides of Taiwan, often including multiple aircraft carriers and strategic bombers.China has, in turn, mounted its own pressure campaign, regularly sending groups of aircraft and warships to conduct drills near the island which regularly enter Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), an ill-defined area inside of which the island’s military forces claim the right to identify and deter potential violators of its airspace. However, despite its representation in Western media, the ADIZ is not the same thing as airspace and has no bearing in international law, meaning the Chinese aircraft aren’t technically doing anything wrong.

USSuxRuskyNuts Don't you have to have hypersonics before you can offer them and right now the US is WAY behind Russia and China in this technology! if China attacked you can bet their hypersonic missiles would take out Taiwan's radar systems and their communications platforms before Taiwan knew what hit them and the US would be sitting there looking stupid as usual! Hahaha 2

Nevi'im The US needs to sell as many weapons as possible to Taiwan military using US$ Fiat money loans, to prop up the US$. It has no interest in the lives of Taiwanese people other than using them for cannon fodder for US global interests. Peaceful existence is not an option for the US. 2

