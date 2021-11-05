https://sputniknews.com/20211105/us-judge-sets-jan-4-hearing-in-sex-abuse-civil-suit-against-prince-andrew--1090487754.html
US Judge Sets Jan. 4 Hearing in Sex Abuse Civil Suit Against Prince Andrew
US Judge Sets Jan. 4 Hearing in Sex Abuse Civil Suit Against Prince Andrew
Virginia Giuffre, 38, filed a lawsuit in August after testifying that Prince Andrew, 61, forced her to engage in sexual acts while she was under the age of 18.
Judge Lewis Kaplan, of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, moved on Thursday to schedule a January 4, 2022, hearing in Giuffre's sexual assault civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew. The hearing date was scheduled after attorneys for the Duke of York filed a motion on Friday to have the case dismissed. Andrew Brettler, the lead lawyer for the prince's defense team, raised multiple legal and constitutional qualms with the case and asserted that Andrew "never sexually abused or assaulted" Giuffre. The attorney argued that while she may have been abused by Epstein, her claims against Prince Andrew have been "unequivocally" denied by the Duke of York. Earlier this week, Judge Kaplan told lawyers that the COVID-19 pandemic and the jurors' related safety will factor into when the trial begins. "I anticipate somewhere in the September-to-December period of next year," the federal judge in Manhattan told attorneys in a Wednesday phone call. "We have to put in a [jury trial] request toward the end of the previous quarter." The civil lawsuit claims that, on multiple occasions in 2001, Prince Andrew sexually abused Giuffre, who was 17 at the time. One alleged instance occurred at the London home of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in federal custody.
US Judge Sets Jan. 4 Hearing in Sex Abuse Civil Suit Against Prince Andrew
Virginia Giuffre, 38, filed a lawsuit in August after testifying that Prince Andrew, 61, forced her to engage in sexual acts while she was under the age of 18. The filing, which seeks compensation for unspecified damages, claimed that the Duke of York also abused Giuffre at two homes belonging to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Judge Lewis Kaplan, of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, moved on Thursday to schedule a January 4, 2022, hearing in Giuffre's sexual assault civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew.
The hearing date was scheduled after attorneys for the Duke of York filed a motion on Friday to have the case dismissed.
Andrew Brettler, the lead lawyer for the prince's defense team, raised multiple legal and constitutional qualms with the case and asserted that Andrew "never sexually abused or assaulted" Giuffre.
The attorney argued that while she may have been abused by Epstein, her claims against Prince Andrew have been "unequivocally" denied by the Duke of York.
"Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him," the brief signed by Brettler read
. "Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew."
Earlier this week, Judge Kaplan told lawyers that the COVID-19 pandemic and the jurors' related safety will factor into when the trial begins.
"I anticipate somewhere in the September-to-December period of next year," the federal judge in Manhattan told attorneys in a Wednesday phone call. "We have to put in a [jury trial] request toward the end of the previous quarter."
The civil lawsuit claims that, on multiple occasions in 2001, Prince Andrew sexually abused Giuffre, who was 17 at the time. One alleged instance occurred at the London home of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in federal custody.