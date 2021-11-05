https://sputniknews.com/20211105/us-delegation-holds-press-conference-at-cop26-1090500137.html

WATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26

WATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26

The UN Climate Change Conference, called COP26, is being held from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland. World leaders have gathered to attend the... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T12:17+0000

2021-11-05T12:17+0000

2021-11-05T12:18+0000

cop26 climate summit

glasgow

climate change

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090357864_0:204:2915:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_c48840b9c16f995ae24bc420df3f13cd.jpg

The US delegation is holding a press conference at the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Friday.Politicians, business leaders, and environmentalists have gathered in the Scottish city of Glasgow for the conference, which kicked off on 31 October and is set to end on 12 November.The attendees seek to boost action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in emissions in a bid to limit global temperature rises.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

glasgow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US delegation holds press conference at COP26 US delegation holds press conference at COP26 2021-11-05T12:17+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

glasgow, climate change, uk, видео