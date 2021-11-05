Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
COP26 Climate Summit
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is being held from 31 October - 12 November, gathering world leaders from around 200 countries. Politicians are set to craft a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/us-delegation-holds-press-conference-at-cop26-1090500137.html
WATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26
WATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26
The UN Climate Change Conference, called COP26, is being held from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland. World leaders have gathered to attend the... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T12:17+0000
2021-11-05T12:18+0000
cop26 climate summit
glasgow
climate change
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090357864_0:204:2915:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_c48840b9c16f995ae24bc420df3f13cd.jpg
The US delegation is holding a press conference at the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Friday.Politicians, business leaders, and environmentalists have gathered in the Scottish city of Glasgow for the conference, which kicked off on 31 October and is set to end on 12 November.The attendees seek to boost action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in emissions in a bid to limit global temperature rises.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
glasgow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
US delegation holds press conference at COP26
US delegation holds press conference at COP26
2021-11-05T12:17+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090357864_92:0:2823:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_033f718963bf8e9baf65e8daed5cf733.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
glasgow, climate change, uk, видео

WATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26

12:17 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 12:18 GMT 05.11.2021)
© REUTERS / YVES HERMANA banner advertising the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26)
A banner advertising the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
Subscribe
The UN Climate Change Conference, called COP26, is being held from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland. World leaders have gathered to attend the event in order to come up with a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The US delegation is holding a press conference at the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Friday.
Politicians, business leaders, and environmentalists have gathered in the Scottish city of Glasgow for the conference, which kicked off on 31 October and is set to end on 12 November.
The attendees seek to boost action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in emissions in a bid to limit global temperature rises.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin
12:33 GMTAt Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say
12:25 GMTAbiy Ahmed Plays Role of Darth Vader as Ethiopian Rebel Alliance Set Their Sights on Addis Ababa
12:20 GMTMessi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee
12:17 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26
12:04 GMTHillary Clinton's Former Aide Enters Spotlight After Arrest of Source for Steele's Trump Dossier
12:03 GMTNarendra Modi Unveils Statue of Hindu Philosopher Adi Guru Shankaracharya In Run-Up to Polls
11:45 GMTFamilies in Turmoil as Fears Emerge Necrophiliac David Fuller Could Have Defiled Thousands of Bodies
11:38 GMTDemocrats Bracing for Friday Vote on Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
11:28 GMTRepublican Congresswoman Dons 'Let's Go Brandon' Dress to Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
11:27 GMTGerman Foreign Ministry Says Russian Embassy Staffer Died in Berlin, Refuses to Comment
11:20 GMTTaliban's Interior Minister Reportedly Brokers Temporary Peace Deal Between Pakistan and TTP
11:11 GMTWhere Does Necrophiliac Killer David Fuller Fit Into Rogues’ Gallery of UK’s Worst Sex Offenders?
10:59 GMTZeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say
10:53 GMTQatari Club Al Sadd Reaches Agreement With Xavi on His Transition to Barcelona as Head Coach
10:52 GMTGreta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit