Unstoppable: Watch Roma Manager Continue Coaching Squad Off Pitch After Getting Red Card
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankHead coach of "Real" Jose Mourinho after the end of the return 1/8 UEFA Champions League 2011/12 match between football clubs "Real" (Spain, Madrid) and CSKA Moscow (Russia). (File)
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov/
Earlier this year the Portuguese manager was appointed to head up the Italian club, which so far this decade has been pretty lacklustre. Since his appointment, Roma has been shaping up in Serie A. However, the club’s recent performance in the UEFA Europa Conference League leaves much to be desired.
It seems nothing can stop football manager Jose Mourinho from helping his team… not even when he is shown the red card by a referee. This is what happened on Thursday when Roma faced Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. The Italian club wanted revenge after its humiliating 6-1 loss against the same side on 21 October, but the game didn't begin promisingly - the Norwegian club quickly scored an opener, Roma scored an equaliser, but a few minutes later the Norwegian club took the lead again.
Roma went all-in and twice could have been awarded penalties, but each time the referee was adamant. Mourinho went ballistic and vented his rage at the referee, who showed him a red card.
This didn’t stop the Portuguese manager from advising his players as he was coaching his side…while standing on railings off the pitch.
The video prompted torrents of comments on social media with football fans delighted by the manager’s zeal and resourcefulness.
This man is not into coaching for money but the spirit of coaching dwells in him. If you want to define what a coach is then look for Jose.— Danso Tino (@ClementDanso16) October 26, 2021
Will be really hard to wake up one day to hear, Jose Mourinho isn’t coaching anymore🥲🥲Football can’t be without this Legend💪— Linz〽️🥇 (@Nasil_Jnr) October 26, 2021
It seems his advice paid off as defender Roger Ibanez scored an equaliser six minutes before the end of the game. The draw, however, failed to calm Mourinho and he continued to criticise the referee during the press conference.
"The reality of the game is 2-2, but the two penalties were clear as day. Clear as day. I don’t know if they get referees who are poor and starting their careers for the Conference League. I didn’t say anything about the referee in Norway, because we lost 6-1, but here the two penalties were clear," he said.
Roma is now ranked second in the group in the UEFA Europa Conference League. In Serie A, the club is ranked fourth, but it lags 12 points behind joint leaders Napoli and AC Milan.