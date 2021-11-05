https://sputniknews.com/20211105/unstoppable-watch-roma-manager-continue-coaching-squad-off-pitch-after-getting-red-card-1090505723.html

Unstoppable: Watch Roma Manager Continue Coaching Squad Off Pitch After Getting Red Card

It seems nothing can stop football manager Jose Mourinho from helping his team… not even when he is shown the red card by a referee. This is what happened on Thursday when Roma faced Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. The Italian club wanted revenge after its humiliating 6-1 loss against the same side on 21 October, but the game didn't begin promisingly - the Norwegian club quickly scored an opener, Roma scored an equaliser, but a few minutes later the Norwegian club took the lead again.Roma went all-in and twice could have been awarded penalties, but each time the referee was adamant. Mourinho went ballistic and vented his rage at the referee, who showed him a red card.This didn’t stop the Portuguese manager from advising his players as he was coaching his side…while standing on railings off the pitch.The video prompted torrents of comments on social media with football fans delighted by the manager’s zeal and resourcefulness.It seems his advice paid off as defender Roger Ibanez scored an equaliser six minutes before the end of the game. The draw, however, failed to calm Mourinho and he continued to criticise the referee during the press conference.Roma is now ranked second in the group in the UEFA Europa Conference League. In Serie A, the club is ranked fourth, but it lags 12 points behind joint leaders Napoli and AC Milan.

