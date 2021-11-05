https://sputniknews.com/20211105/uk-triggering-northern-ireland-protocols-article-16-could-prompt-radical-eu-response-1090501687.html

UK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response

On Wednesday, Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin described the potential triggering of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol by the UK as a "reckless"... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

Tony Connelly, Europe Editor for the Irish broadcaster RTE, has warned of a tough response by the EU to a possible scenario of Britain triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP).Article 16, however, does not get rid of the protocol, but rather triggers new negotiations and consultations between the sides.In a series of tweets on Friday, Connelly noted that with "growing expectation" that the UK will trigger the article in the immediate future, there is "much more intense discussion in the European Commission about how the EU should respond".The remarks come after the newspaper The Irish Times cited unnamed sources as saying that they expect the UK government to trigger Article 16 after the COP26 talks wrap up or even before. The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is due to come to a close on 12 November.Irish PM Warns of 'Far-Reaching Implications' From UK Invoking Article 16 of NI ProtocolIreland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin, for his part, warned of serious repercussions from the possible triggering of Article 16 by London, stressing that "a good faith response is required from the United Kingdom government".It was an apparent reference to European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans saying recently that Brussels was "bending over backwards" to reach an agreement with the UK to resolve the two's dispute on the NIP's future.Martin warned that "if such an act [the triggering of Article 16] was to be taken by the British government, it would have far-reaching implications for the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union", adding that "it would also have implications for the relationship between the United Kingdom government and the Irish government".British Brexit Minister Lord David Frost said that "time is running out" on the UK-EU talks over the NIP and that "a significant gap remained", as he arrived in Brussels on Friday to meet European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the issue.At the same time, Frost insisted that the UK was not going to trigger Article 16 even though it was "very much on the table and has been since July". He did not elaborate on how long the negotiations would last, but said that he and Sefcovic were trying to reach an agreement and were going to "carry on trying".London, Brussels at Odds Over NI Protocol The EU admits that the Northern Ireland Protocol is causing trouble for many businesses and is calling for measures to ease the checks and controls for goods crossing the Irish Sea.Britain, for its part, is demanding a full-blown reform of the protocol, amid growing speculation that it will trigger Article 16 of the NIP in the weeks to come.After the UK exited the EU, Northern Ireland also effectively left the single market, with the Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, remaining a part of the European bloc.Under the NIP, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving from elsewhere in the UK to preserve an open land border with EU member state Ireland as a key pillar of the peace process there, hailing back to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

