Two Iowa Teens Charged With Murdering High School Spanish Teacher
Two 16-year-olds are facing murder charges for the Wednesday death of a 66-year-old Spanish teacher whose body was found in a public park in Iowa, authorities... 05.11.2021
iowa
us
teacher
teens
homicide
murder suspect
Special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed Thursday that the human remains discovered on Wednesday in Fairfield's Chautauqua Park were those of Nohema Graber, who had been reported missing earlier in the day.Authorities have ruled the case a homicide, and the 16-year-old suspects - Willard Noble Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale - have been charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree conspiracy to commit homicide.The pair of teens are being prosecuted as adults.A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that was obtained Friday by NBC News reveals that authorities found Graber’s body covered with a tarp, a wheelbarrow, and railroad ties in a remote area of Chautauqua Park, which is located near the school she devoted her life to.Police received a tip that Goodale posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media, according to court documents. A search warrant at the suspects' homes uncovered clothing items that appeared to have blood on them, police said.A statement from Fairfield School District said Graber had taught Spanish at Fairfield High School since 2012, and that her death is weighing heavily on the Fairfield High community. The school canceled classes on Thursday and Friday to give students and teachers a chance to mourn her death.Both teens are being held in lieu of $1 million bail and are due to appear in court on November 12.
iowa
iowa, us, teacher, teens, homicide, murder suspect

Two Iowa Teens Charged With Murdering High School Spanish Teacher

22:46 GMT 05.11.2021
Two 16-year-olds are facing murder charges for the Wednesday death of a 66-year-old Spanish teacher whose body was found in a public park in Iowa, authorities have revealed.
Special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed Thursday that the human remains discovered on Wednesday in Fairfield's Chautauqua Park were those of Nohema Graber, who had been reported missing earlier in the day.
Authorities have ruled the case a homicide, and the 16-year-old suspects - Willard Noble Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale - have been charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree conspiracy to commit homicide.
The pair of teens are being prosecuted as adults.
A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that was obtained Friday by NBC News reveals that authorities found Graber’s body covered with a tarp, a wheelbarrow, and railroad ties in a remote area of Chautauqua Park, which is located near the school she devoted her life to.
Investigators wrote that their preliminary investigation indicated Graber suffered "inflicted trauma to the head."
Police received a tip that Goodale posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media, according to court documents. A search warrant at the suspects' homes uncovered clothing items that appeared to have blood on them, police said.
A statement from Fairfield School District said Graber had taught Spanish at Fairfield High School since 2012, and that her death is weighing heavily on the Fairfield High community. The school canceled classes on Thursday and Friday to give students and teachers a chance to mourn her death.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mrs. Graber,” said Fairfield Schools Superintendent Dr. Laurie Noll. “At this time, our students’ and staffs’ well-being is our top priority. As a community, we will remain united in this time of tragedy.”
Both teens are being held in lieu of $1 million bail and are due to appear in court on November 12.
"Police received a tip that Goodale posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media" ... So what was the motive? The article doesn't say. This is the "heartland" of america the far zio-right lords about in their propaganda psywar, including the majority of their "country music" branch of this psywar
vtvot tak
6 November, 02:50 GMT
