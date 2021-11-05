Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/talibans-interior-minister-reportedly-brokers-temporary-peace-deal-between-pakistan-and-ttp-1090494648.html
Taliban's Interior Minister Reportedly Brokers Temporary Peace Deal Between Pakistan and TTP
Taliban's Interior Minister Reportedly Brokers Temporary Peace Deal Between Pakistan and TTP
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban*, says it wants to overthrow the Pakistani government and establish Islamic law in the... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T11:20+0000
2021-11-05T11:20+0000
afghanistan
pakistan
tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp)
afghanistan
haqqani
asia-pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/14/1082677527_0:157:3080:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_be46cae9c3da9167ccbf4fbfbfda93e3.jpg
Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, a US-designated “global terrorist”, has brokered a “tentative” truce between Islamabad and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Dawn reported on Friday.The publication quoted Pakistani officials as saying that “direct, face-to-face talks” between the two sides had been taking place in Afghanistan’s Khost Province for the last two weeks.Islamabad has agreed to release up to a dozen junior TTP fighters under its custody as part of the deal.The temporary truce will be “extendable”, subject to how it plays out, say officials. All factions of the TTP are being covered under the ongoing discussions, Pakistani officials told the publication.The news report comes more than a month after the TTP announced a ceasefire with the Pakistani security forces in the South Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The region is one of the hotbeds of TTP militancy in Pakistan.In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT World on 1 October, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan disclosed that his government was in talks with “some” of the TTP factions.Prime Minister Khan’s disclosure in the interview attracted criticism from Pakistan’s political opposition, with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) accusing the federal government of “rubbing salt in the wounds” of those affected by terrorism and not taking the parliament into confidence before granting “amnesty” to the TTP.The TTP was designated as a “banned terrorist organisation” by the US State Department in 2010. According to a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report this year, the group is led by Noor Wali Mehsud and supported the Afghan Taliban in “military operations” against the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) during the US occupation of Afghanistan.While its base is in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, its main theatre of operation has been Pakistan. Many of its fighters are drawn from the tribal areas lying along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in both nations.During a visit to Afghanistan on 21 October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the Taliban’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to not allow the TTP to use Afghan territory.TTP-Pakistan Truce a “Follow-up” of Doha Deal, Says ExpertKhalid Rahman, the chairman of Islamabad-based think tank Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), believes that the reported peace deal between the TTP and Imran Khan government is a “natural development” and could be considered as a “follow-up” of the Doha Deal of February 2020.He, however, adds with caution that the TTP is comprised “multiple layers” and the talks with the group must continue.Rahman also rejected criticism from the opposition parties centred on talks between the government and “terrorists”, arguing that negotiating peace with “indigenous” fighters was essential for the “political stability” and “economic development” of the country.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/pakistan-will-get-badly-burnt-if-it-courts-the-taliban-beyond-a-point-warns-author-1089151573.html
pakistan
afghanistan
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/14/1082677527_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5a28d30aefb80cd63859f8bd2ded7d0b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp), afghanistan, haqqani, asia-pacific

Taliban's Interior Minister Reportedly Brokers Temporary Peace Deal Between Pakistan and TTP

11:20 GMT 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERSupporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Islamist political party throwback tear gas canisters fired by police during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan April 13, 2021.
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Islamist political party throwback tear gas canisters fired by police during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan April 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban*, says it wants to overthrow the Pakistani government and establish Islamic law in the country. The TTP has been responsible for more than 1,800 attacks in Pakistan over the last decade, which have claimed the lives of over 50 Pakistani security personnel since August 2021.
Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, a US-designated “global terrorist”, has brokered a “tentative” truce between Islamabad and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Dawn reported on Friday.
The publication quoted Pakistani officials as saying that “direct, face-to-face talks” between the two sides had been taking place in Afghanistan’s Khost Province for the last two weeks.
Islamabad has agreed to release up to a dozen junior TTP fighters under its custody as part of the deal.

“The truce will come into effect once the prisoners are released”, Dawn quoted Pakistani officials as saying.

The temporary truce will be “extendable”, subject to how it plays out, say officials. All factions of the TTP are being covered under the ongoing discussions, Pakistani officials told the publication.
The news report comes more than a month after the TTP announced a ceasefire with the Pakistani security forces in the South Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The region is one of the hotbeds of TTP militancy in Pakistan.
In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT World on 1 October, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan disclosed that his government was in talks with “some” of the TTP factions.

“I think some of the Pakistani Taliban groups actually want to talk to our government. You know, for some peace, for some reconciliation", Khan had stated.

Prime Minister Khan’s disclosure in the interview attracted criticism from Pakistan’s political opposition, with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) accusing the federal government of “rubbing salt in the wounds” of those affected by terrorism and not taking the parliament into confidence before granting “amnesty” to the TTP.
The TTP was designated as a “banned terrorist organisation” by the US State Department in 2010.
According to a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report this year, the group is led by Noor Wali Mehsud and supported the Afghan Taliban in “military operations” against the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) during the US occupation of Afghanistan.
Taliban forces walk in front of Afghan demonstrators as they shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Afghanistan
Pakistan Will Get ‘Badly Burnt’ If It Courts the Taliban Beyond a Point, Warns Author
17 September, 12:57 GMT
While its base is in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, its main theatre of operation has been Pakistan. Many of its fighters are drawn from the tribal areas lying along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in both nations.
During a visit to Afghanistan on 21 October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the Taliban’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to not allow the TTP to use Afghan territory.

TTP-Pakistan Truce a “Follow-up” of Doha Deal, Says Expert

Khalid Rahman, the chairman of Islamabad-based think tank Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), believes that the reported peace deal between the TTP and Imran Khan government is a “natural development” and could be considered as a “follow-up” of the Doha Deal of February 2020.

“The (Afghan) Taliban has agreed to end its support to all its terrorist allies and not allow the Afghan soil to be used by any outfit targeting foreign interests”, the Pakistani think tanker tells Sputnik.

He, however, adds with caution that the TTP is comprised “multiple layers” and the talks with the group must continue.
Rahman also rejected criticism from the opposition parties centred on talks between the government and “terrorists”, arguing that negotiating peace with “indigenous” fighters was essential for the “political stability” and “economic development” of the country.

“The government is not in as strong a position as it was three years ago when it had just swept to power. It has no other option but to negotiate with groups such as TTP”, the think tanker reckons.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:45 GMTFamilies in Turmoil as Fears Emerge Necrophiliac David Fuller Could Have Defiled Thousands of Bodies
11:38 GMTDemocrats Bracing for Friday Vote on Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
11:28 GMTRepublican Congresswoman Dons 'Let's Go Brandon' Dress to Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
11:27 GMTGerman Foreign Ministry Says Russian Embassy Staffer Died in Berlin, Refuses to Comment
11:20 GMTTaliban's Interior Minister Reportedly Brokers Temporary Peace Deal Between Pakistan and TTP
11:11 GMTWhere Does Necrophiliac Killer David Fuller Fit Into Rogues’ Gallery of UK’s Worst Sex Offenders?
10:59 GMTZeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say
10:53 GMTQatari Club Al Sadd Reaches Agreement With Xavi on His Transition to Barcelona as Head Coach
10:52 GMTGreta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
10:49 GMTOne Killed, Three Injured After Train Hits Group of Migrants Near Calais, France
10:23 GMT#TBT? Hillary Clinton Recalls Day FBI Reopened Investigation Into Her E-Mails
10:20 GMTRussia's Argument on Fraud by Ex-Yukos Shareholders Wrongly Dismissed, Dutch Supreme Court Says
09:49 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Vows Legal Action Against Biden Administration Over 'Illegal' Vax Mandates
09:22 GMTJoe Manchin: Protesters Besiege Democratic Senator's Car Over Opposition to Joe Biden's Bill - Video
08:33 GMTDardanelles Strait Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog, Reports Say
08:11 GMTNASA to Launch First Spacecraft to Hit Asteroid to Test Defence Technologies
08:10 GMTBoeing Agrees to Pay $225Mln to Settle Shareholder Suit Over 737 MAX Crashes - Reports
07:49 GMTBiden 'Perfectly Comfortable' With Compensation for Illegal Migrants Separated at Border
07:43 GMTFrom Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Indian Film Stars Celebrate Diwali in Style
07:34 GMTChina to Hold 'Stubborn Taiwan Independence' Supporters Criminally Liable