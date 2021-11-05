https://sputniknews.com/20211105/state-of-emergency-in-ethiopia-lithium-mining--the-environment-steele-dossier--russiagate-1090485433.html

State of Emergency In Ethiopia; Lithium Mining & The Environment; Steele Dossier & Russiagate

Steele Dossier source indicted for lying to the FBI. How the Russiagate conspiracy keeps falling apart under scrutiny.

State of Emergency In Ethiopia; Lithium Mining & The Environment; Steele Dossier & Russiagate Steele Dossier source indicted for lying to the FBI. How the Russia-gate conspiracy keeps falling apart under scrutiny.

Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, and freelance photojournalist Jemal Countess update us on the situation in Ethiopia, where the government has declared a state of emergency as the TPLF captures towns near the capital Addis Ababa. We talk about their experiences speaking to people on the ground at the capital and neighboring regions and how the narrative presented by Western media does not reflect the reality in the country.Wyatt Reed, correspondent for Radio Sputnik, joins us to talk about the upcoming presidential election in Nicaragua, how Facebook and then Twitter suspended some 1,300 accounts connected to Sandinista figures and Sandinista sympathizers, the RENACER Act that will place more sanctions on Nicaragua, and what polls can tell us about how the election will go on 7 November.Max Wilbert, organizer, writer, and wilderness guide, and author of the book "Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It," joins us to give us an update on resistance actions at Thacker Pass, where environmental and indigenous organizers are protesting a lithium mining project.Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist, talks to us about news that one of the main sources for the infamous Steele dossier, Igor Danchenko, has been arrested and indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI as part of the investigation into Trump and Russia, and how the Russiagate conspiracy theory keeps unraveling.Monica Cruz, host and reporter with BreakThrough News, talks to us about workers at John Deere voting down the latest offer from management, the fight in New York by taxi drivers overexploitation and overpriced cab medallions, and Bill De Blasio running for governor.John Kiriakou, co-host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, talks to us about the Biden administration placing sanctions on the Israeli-owned NSO Group, Facebook taking down their facial recognition software, whether the revelations from the Facebook papers played a part in this, and the Supreme Court declining to speak on whether special surveillance courts must disclose significant opinions that came after 9/11.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

