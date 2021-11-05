https://sputniknews.com/20211105/smog-engulfs-indias-national-capital-after-diwali-as-air-quality-dips-to-severe-category-1090489004.html

Smog Engulfs India's National Capital After Diwali as Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' Category

Smog Engulfs India's National Capital After Diwali as Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' Category

According to health experts, long-term exposure to the fine particles of air pollutants can lead to eye, nose, throat, and lung irritation. On Thursday, the... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T06:54+0000

2021-11-05T06:54+0000

2021-11-05T06:54+0000

delhi

india

smog

diwali

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090490671_0:248:2713:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_d0750d41ec0fc0f6ab25d4f677446464.jpg

A day after the Diwali celebrations on Thursday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the "severe" category. A thick blanket of smog, a sign of intense air pollution, blanketed India's national capital, leading to poor visibility and increased health concerns.Until 8 a.m. (IST) on Friday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 451 (severe). Despite a ban by the Delhi government, firecrackers were set off in several parts of Delhi on Diwali night. According to the news agency Press Trust of India, the contribution of farm fires to Delhi's pollution increased to the season's highest at 25 percent. Per experts, an AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". However, some relief can be expected from the evening of 7 November, but AQI will fluctuate within the "very poor" range, the forecast agency said.

delhi

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

delhi, india, smog, diwali