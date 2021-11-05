Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/smog-engulfs-indias-national-capital-after-diwali-as-air-quality-dips-to-severe-category-1090489004.html
Smog Engulfs India's National Capital After Diwali as Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' Category
Smog Engulfs India's National Capital After Diwali as Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' Category
According to health experts, long-term exposure to the fine particles of air pollutants can lead to eye, nose, throat, and lung irritation. On Thursday, the... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T06:54+0000
2021-11-05T06:54+0000
delhi
india
smog
diwali
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090490671_0:248:2713:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_d0750d41ec0fc0f6ab25d4f677446464.jpg
A day after the Diwali celebrations on Thursday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the "severe" category. A thick blanket of smog, a sign of intense air pollution, blanketed India's national capital, leading to poor visibility and increased health concerns.Until 8 a.m. (IST) on Friday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 451 (severe). Despite a ban by the Delhi government, firecrackers were set off in several parts of Delhi on Diwali night. According to the news agency Press Trust of India, the contribution of farm fires to Delhi's pollution increased to the season's highest at 25 percent. Per experts, an AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". However, some relief can be expected from the evening of 7 November, but AQI will fluctuate within the "very poor" range, the forecast agency said.
delhi
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090490671_123:0:2488:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_c0ce7093ddbbd57a8fc44d24efe103f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
delhi, india, smog, diwali

Smog Engulfs India's National Capital After Diwali as Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' Category

06:54 GMT 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDITraffic moves on a flyover on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Traffic moves on a flyover on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
According to health experts, long-term exposure to the fine particles of air pollutants can lead to eye, nose, throat, and lung irritation. On Thursday, the levels of PM2.5 peaked at an average of 389, which is more than 15 times higher than the safe limits set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
A day after the Diwali celebrations on Thursday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the "severe" category. A thick blanket of smog, a sign of intense air pollution, blanketed India's national capital, leading to poor visibility and increased health concerns.
Until 8 a.m. (IST) on Friday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 451 (severe). Despite a ban by the Delhi government, firecrackers were set off in several parts of Delhi on Diwali night.
According to the news agency Press Trust of India, the contribution of farm fires to Delhi's pollution increased to the season's highest at 25 percent.

"The overall air quality of Delhi has plunged into the upper end of the very poor category… It will continue to fall now and may enter at the edge of the 'very poor' to 'severe' category by tonight…", the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said on its portal.

Per experts, an AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

"Visibility in parts of the city dropped to 200 metres", the news agency PTI quoted R.K. Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as saying.

However, some relief can be expected from the evening of 7 November, but AQI will fluctuate within the "very poor" range, the forecast agency said.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:01 GMTBiden Aide Who Accompanied President on Scotland Trip Tests Positive for COVID
06:54 GMTSmog Engulfs India's National Capital After Diwali as Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' Category
06:35 GMTAntonio Conte Opens Up About Challenges as Tottenham Boss After Spurs Seal Dramatic Win Over Vitesse
06:26 GMTSpurious Alcohol Consumption Kills Dozens in Indian State of Bihar During Festive Season
06:07 GMTBoris Johnson in Crosshairs as Owen Paterson 'Sleaze' Row Plunges Tories Into Chaos
06:05 GMTIsrael Passes National Budget, But Where's the Money Headed?
05:13 GMTBrazilian President Bolsonaro Prompts Meme Wave After Calling Tower of Pisa 'Pizza Tower'
05:10 GMT'Invasive and Really Violent': Danish Trade Unions Berate Shipping Giant Maersk Over Vax Mandate
04:38 GMTColombian Navy Seizes 7.41 Tonnes of Cocaine in 4 Maritime Operations
03:52 GMTJustice Department Sues Texas Over New Voting Law That Will 'Disenfranchise' Voters
03:38 GMTOld Dominion Whirlwind
03:37 GMTUS Judge Sets Jan. 4 Hearing in Sex Abuse Civil Suit Against Prince Andrew
02:43 GMTPhoto: Over 100 Firefighters Descend on California Shopping Center to Battle Massive Blaze
02:11 GMTAngelina Jolie Speaks Out About On-Set Gun Safety After Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting
01:35 GMTBlinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Government
01:25 GMTFormer IDF Intel Chief: New Nuke Deal ‘Will Likely Be Worse’ But May Delay Iran’s Nuclear Threat
01:09 GMTUS Senate Bill Would Give Taiwan $2 Billion in Annual Military Aid, Including Hypersonics
00:51 GMTFirst Impressions From Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Debut
YesterdayUSMC Pushes to Retain Marines, Abandon 36 Years of Recruiting 'Replaceable' Troops
YesterdayMexican Authorities Detain Top Cartel Leader 'El Inge' in Sinaloa