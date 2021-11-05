Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Several Yale Buildings Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/several-yale-buildings-evacuated-over-reported-bomb-threat-1090509548.html
Videos: Several Yale Buildings Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat
Videos: Several Yale Buildings Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat
Several buildings at Yale University have been evacuated after multiple bomb threats were called in around the campus, according to an alert sent to staff... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T18:50+0000
2021-11-05T19:26+0000
us
bomb threat
yale university
bomb threats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106436/59/1064365903_0:92:2300:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd4f1db6b149119919e16c179a76cd5.jpg
Students were immediately evacuated to New Haven Green, a privately-owned park located in the downtown district of the city of New Haven. According to the university's newspaper, Yale Daily News, the threats referred to Old campus and multiple surrounding buildings.The University Theater, Jonathan Edward College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall and the Grace Hopper College have all been evacuated, per a 2:35 p.m. Yale alert. The Old Campus has been reported as being currently blocked off to traffic and pedestrians. Footage of the scene shared to Twitter shows first responders blocking the intersections near the buildings, as evacuated students stand nearby.Additional footage shows streets that were forced to shut down in New Haven, as first responders secure the area and potential threats.Harrison Bushnell, 23, a student at Yale University, was in class inside one of the threatened buildings when the school staff was alerted and he was forced to evacuate without explanation. “They didn’t say why, they just said it was an evacuation,” he said according to the Yale Daily News.“I was just in a session about a class that’s going to be offered in the spring, and then they came in and said we all had to go to the North Green.”Nicholas A. Christakis, a Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University, shared the Yale Alert that he received Friday, while comparing it to a past experience at Harvard University alleging that when "something happened like this, it was usually an undergraduate student who wanted to avoid an exam." Resulting in the student being charged with a Federal Crime. "I really hope it's not something like that," he added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106436/59/1064365903_166:0:2135:1477_1920x0_80_0_0_177fec5fea21f888abcdb243b91daa66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, bomb threat, yale university, bomb threats

Videos: Several Yale Buildings Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat

18:50 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 19:26 GMT 05.11.2021)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Gunnar Klack / Yale UniversityYale University
Yale University - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Gunnar Klack / Yale University
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Several buildings at Yale University have been evacuated after multiple bomb threats were called in around the campus, according to an alert sent to staff. Police and Department of Homeland Security are responding to the scene.
Students were immediately evacuated to New Haven Green, a privately-owned park located in the downtown district of the city of New Haven.
According to the university's newspaper, Yale Daily News, the threats referred to Old campus and multiple surrounding buildings.
The University Theater, Jonathan Edward College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall and the Grace Hopper College have all been evacuated, per a 2:35 p.m. Yale alert.
The Old Campus has been reported as being currently blocked off to traffic and pedestrians.
Footage of the scene shared to Twitter shows first responders blocking the intersections near the buildings, as evacuated students stand nearby.
Additional footage shows streets that were forced to shut down in New Haven, as first responders secure the area and potential threats.
Harrison Bushnell, 23, a student at Yale University, was in class inside one of the threatened buildings when the school staff was alerted and he was forced to evacuate without explanation. “They didn’t say why, they just said it was an evacuation,” he said according to the Yale Daily News.
“I was just in a session about a class that’s going to be offered in the spring, and then they came in and said we all had to go to the North Green.”
Nicholas A. Christakis, a Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University, shared the Yale Alert that he received Friday, while comparing it to a past experience at Harvard University alleging that when "something happened like this, it was usually an undergraduate student who wanted to avoid an exam." Resulting in the student being charged with a Federal Crime. "I really hope it's not something like that," he added.
203100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:00 GMTNorth Korea Allegedly Not Using Its Full Capacity in Nuke Manufacturing
18:55 GMTWATCH LIVE: 'Million Mask March' Takes Place in London
18:50 GMTVideos: Several Yale Buildings Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat
18:47 GMTSally Rooney Books Pulled From Biggest Israeli Bookstores After Hebrew Translation Boycott
18:39 GMTIsrael Can Strike Iran, But the Difficult Part Comes After, Ex-IDF Intelligence Chief Says
18:30 GMT'Patriot Wing': Taylor-Greene Tours DC Jail Where Capitol Riot Detainees Are Held
17:42 GMT6 January Committee to Issue 20 New Subpoenas as Judge Throws Out Trump's Executive Privilege Claim
17:39 GMTUS Looking at Ways to Keep Remittances From Cuban Government Hands
17:29 GMTBJP Members at PM Modi’s Live Broadcast Held Hostage by Haryana Farmers
17:28 GMTBollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Under Radar in Aryan Khan Drug Case
17:25 GMTOpposition Demands Imran Khan's Resignation as They Accuse Gov't of Bowing to IMF Pressure
17:25 GMTZero-Tolerance Policy: Why Many Americans Find the Idea of Cash Payments to Illegals Offensive
16:46 GMTUS Troops Refusing COVID Vaccine May Not Be Guaranteed Veteran Benefits, Report Says
16:14 GMTUnstoppable: Watch Roma Manager Continue Coaching Squad Off Pitch After Getting Red Card
15:56 GMTStill Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture
15:49 GMTModern Pentathlon Drops Riding: How Saint Boy's Rebellion Turned Spotlight on Horse Abuse
15:33 GMTIndia: Chhattisgarh State Chief Gets Whipped As Part of Old Ritual - VIDEO
15:09 GMTUS Has Secured Millions of Doses of Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Pill, Biden Says
14:44 GMT'Unfortunate, Not Surprising': India Slams Pakistan Over 'Refusal' to Attend Afghanistan Summit
14:42 GMTItaly Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab