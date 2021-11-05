https://sputniknews.com/20211105/several-yale-buildings-evacuated-over-reported-bomb-threat-1090509548.html

Videos: Several Yale Buildings Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat

Several buildings at Yale University have been evacuated after multiple bomb threats were called in around the campus, according to an alert sent to staff... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

Students were immediately evacuated to New Haven Green, a privately-owned park located in the downtown district of the city of New Haven. According to the university's newspaper, Yale Daily News, the threats referred to Old campus and multiple surrounding buildings.The University Theater, Jonathan Edward College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall and the Grace Hopper College have all been evacuated, per a 2:35 p.m. Yale alert. The Old Campus has been reported as being currently blocked off to traffic and pedestrians. Footage of the scene shared to Twitter shows first responders blocking the intersections near the buildings, as evacuated students stand nearby.Additional footage shows streets that were forced to shut down in New Haven, as first responders secure the area and potential threats.Harrison Bushnell, 23, a student at Yale University, was in class inside one of the threatened buildings when the school staff was alerted and he was forced to evacuate without explanation. “They didn’t say why, they just said it was an evacuation,” he said according to the Yale Daily News.“I was just in a session about a class that’s going to be offered in the spring, and then they came in and said we all had to go to the North Green.”Nicholas A. Christakis, a Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University, shared the Yale Alert that he received Friday, while comparing it to a past experience at Harvard University alleging that when "something happened like this, it was usually an undergraduate student who wanted to avoid an exam." Resulting in the student being charged with a Federal Crime. "I really hope it's not something like that," he added.

