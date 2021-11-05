https://sputniknews.com/20211105/russias-argument-on-fraud-by-ex-yukos-shareholders-wrongly-dismissed-dutch-supreme-court-says-1090496481.html

Russia's Argument on Fraud by Ex-Yukos Shareholders Wrongly Dismissed, Dutch Supreme Court Says

Russia's Argument on Fraud by Ex-Yukos Shareholders Wrongly Dismissed, Dutch Supreme Court Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the Amsterdam Court of Appeal wrongly dismissed Russia's argument that former shareholders of the... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T10:20+0000

2021-11-05T10:20+0000

2021-11-05T10:20+0000

netherlands

yukos

europe

russia

business

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103788/08/1037880807_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_54e9a46c0c46eddfac89173fe8026ad4.jpg

Back in 2014, the arbitration court ruled to award Yukos shareholders $50 billion in compensation over the company's breakup. But the district court of the Hague overturned the decision in April 2016. Last February, however, the Hague Court of Appeal again sided with the shareholders. With an account for penalties, the amount increased to $57 billion, Russia said.Russian officials said that the court of the appeal had overlooked multiple instances of the plaintiffs breaking anti-corruption laws. According to the Justice Ministry, the former shareholders obtained the company's assets via conspiring, organising fictional auctions, and bribing officials, the ministry said.

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

netherlands, yukos, europe, russia, business