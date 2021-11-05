Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/russias-argument-on-fraud-by-ex-yukos-shareholders-wrongly-dismissed-dutch-supreme-court-says-1090496481.html
Russia's Argument on Fraud by Ex-Yukos Shareholders Wrongly Dismissed, Dutch Supreme Court Says
Russia's Argument on Fraud by Ex-Yukos Shareholders Wrongly Dismissed, Dutch Supreme Court Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the Amsterdam Court of Appeal wrongly dismissed Russia's argument that former shareholders of the... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T10:20+0000
2021-11-05T10:20+0000
netherlands
yukos
europe
russia
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103788/08/1037880807_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_54e9a46c0c46eddfac89173fe8026ad4.jpg
Back in 2014, the arbitration court ruled to award Yukos shareholders $50 billion in compensation over the company's breakup. But the district court of the Hague overturned the decision in April 2016. Last February, however, the Hague Court of Appeal again sided with the shareholders. With an account for penalties, the amount increased to $57 billion, Russia said.Russian officials said that the court of the appeal had overlooked multiple instances of the plaintiffs breaking anti-corruption laws. According to the Justice Ministry, the former shareholders obtained the company's assets via conspiring, organising fictional auctions, and bribing officials, the ministry said.
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103788/08/1037880807_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f2caa15502f63a75cb97d5820396bf2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, yukos, europe, russia, business

Russia's Argument on Fraud by Ex-Yukos Shareholders Wrongly Dismissed, Dutch Supreme Court Says

10:20 GMT 05.11.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin / Go to the photo bankThe Yukos office building. (File)
The Yukos office building. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the Amsterdam Court of Appeal wrongly dismissed Russia's argument that former shareholders of the now-defunct oil company Yukos committed fraud, and stressed that the argument should have been judged with respect to content.

"The Russian Federation's argument that the shareholders have committed fraud in the arbitral proceedings has been wrongly dismissed by the Court of Appeal on procedural grounds and should have been judged with respect to content," the Dutch Supreme Court said in a statement on Friday.

Back in 2014, the arbitration court ruled to award Yukos shareholders $50 billion in compensation over the company's breakup. But the district court of the Hague overturned the decision in April 2016. Last February, however, the Hague Court of Appeal again sided with the shareholders. With an account for penalties, the amount increased to $57 billion, Russia said.
Russian officials said that the court of the appeal had overlooked multiple instances of the plaintiffs breaking anti-corruption laws. According to the Justice Ministry, the former shareholders obtained the company's assets via conspiring, organising fictional auctions, and bribing officials, the ministry said.
501000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:45 GMTFamilies in Turmoil as Fears Emerge Necrophiliac David Fuller Could Have Defiled Thousands of Bodies
11:38 GMTDemocrats Bracing for Friday Vote on Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
11:28 GMTRepublican Congresswoman Dons 'Let's Go Brandon' Dress to Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
11:27 GMTGerman Foreign Ministry Says Russian Embassy Staffer Died in Berlin, Refuses to Comment
11:20 GMTTaliban's Interior Minister Reportedly Brokers Temporary Peace Deal Between Pakistan and TTP
11:11 GMTWhere Does Necrophiliac Killer David Fuller Fit Into Rogues’ Gallery of UK’s Worst Sex Offenders?
10:59 GMTZeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say
10:53 GMTQatari Club Al Sadd Reaches Agreement With Xavi on His Transition to Barcelona as Head Coach
10:52 GMTGreta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
10:49 GMTOne Killed, Three Injured After Train Hits Group of Migrants Near Calais, France
10:23 GMT#TBT? Hillary Clinton Recalls Day FBI Reopened Investigation Into Her E-Mails
10:20 GMTRussia's Argument on Fraud by Ex-Yukos Shareholders Wrongly Dismissed, Dutch Supreme Court Says
09:49 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Vows Legal Action Against Biden Administration Over 'Illegal' Vax Mandates
09:22 GMTJoe Manchin: Protesters Besiege Democratic Senator's Car Over Opposition to Joe Biden's Bill - Video
08:33 GMTDardanelles Strait Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog, Reports Say
08:11 GMTNASA to Launch First Spacecraft to Hit Asteroid to Test Defence Technologies
08:10 GMTBoeing Agrees to Pay $225Mln to Settle Shareholder Suit Over 737 MAX Crashes - Reports
07:49 GMTBiden 'Perfectly Comfortable' With Compensation for Illegal Migrants Separated at Border
07:43 GMTFrom Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Indian Film Stars Celebrate Diwali in Style
07:34 GMTChina to Hold 'Stubborn Taiwan Independence' Supporters Criminally Liable