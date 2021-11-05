https://sputniknews.com/20211105/ronaldo-signing-was-a-mistake-reds-legend-john-barnes-slams-man-utd-over-jadon-sancho-snub-1090501425.html

'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'

'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo may have lit the Premier League and other competitions up with his dazzling play since his return to Man United... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

Reds legend John Barnes has slammed Manchester United's management, including their under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for neglecting England winger Jadon Sancho at the expense of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.As per Barnes, Sancho's life at United has been heavily impacted since Ronaldo's arrival in Manchester as CR7 is now the player of choice for the club's management.Sancho, who was tracked by the English side for almost two years before a deal to sign him from Borussia Dortmund was finalised in the summer, has only warmed the bench despite having enormous amounts of talent.United's attack-heavy line-up highlighted by the likes of Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford has meant that Sancho has literally found no place for himself among the starting 11.Blaming Ronaldo for creating an unnecessary imbalance in United's team, Barnes claimed that the iconic English team was paying the price for including too many attacking players in the squad while not having enough defensive footballers to complement them. "The Sancho signing wasn't necessarily a mistake. Maybe the Ronaldo signing was a mistake"."How many main men do you want, rather than having others who can complement that. The balance of Manchester United isn't right".Barnes also emphasised that because Ronaldo was too big a player to be benched in United's games, Solskjaer was forced to feature him in the playing XI more often than not.According to the 57-year-old retired English international, the United boss' selection of Ronaldo in crucial games was the prime reason behind the likes of Sancho not getting enough opportunities to play for the side. "Sancho came in for £80 million ($100 million) to be one of the main attacking players but now he's got to sit on the bench, so how can we see more from him?", Barnes asked.Though Barnes was extremely critical of Ronaldo, the 36-year-old superstar footballer has been United's saviour in multiple matches, especially in the Champions League.On Tuesday, his rescue act against Atalanta secured a point for the Red Devils, helping them to stay on top of Group F in Europe's premier club competition.Overall, Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for United this season.

