Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/ronaldo-signing-was-a-mistake-reds-legend-john-barnes-slams-man-utd-over-jadon-sancho-snub-1090501425.html
'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'
'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo may have lit the Premier League and other competitions up with his dazzling play since his return to Man United... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T13:23+0000
2021-11-05T13:23+0000
champions league
football
football
sport
manchester united
liverpool
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
sputnik
premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806542_0:90:3323:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_2bfbeef27ed9fe9bb5bc8c51930e7fba.jpg
Reds legend John Barnes has slammed Manchester United's management, including their under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for neglecting England winger Jadon Sancho at the expense of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.As per Barnes, Sancho's life at United has been heavily impacted since Ronaldo's arrival in Manchester as CR7 is now the player of choice for the club's management.Sancho, who was tracked by the English side for almost two years before a deal to sign him from Borussia Dortmund was finalised in the summer, has only warmed the bench despite having enormous amounts of talent.United's attack-heavy line-up highlighted by the likes of Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford has meant that Sancho has literally found no place for himself among the starting 11.Blaming Ronaldo for creating an unnecessary imbalance in United's team, Barnes claimed that the iconic English team was paying the price for including too many attacking players in the squad while not having enough defensive footballers to complement them. "The Sancho signing wasn't necessarily a mistake. Maybe the Ronaldo signing was a mistake"."How many main men do you want, rather than having others who can complement that. The balance of Manchester United isn't right".Barnes also emphasised that because Ronaldo was too big a player to be benched in United's games, Solskjaer was forced to feature him in the playing XI more often than not.According to the 57-year-old retired English international, the United boss' selection of Ronaldo in crucial games was the prime reason behind the likes of Sancho not getting enough opportunities to play for the side. "Sancho came in for £80 million ($100 million) to be one of the main attacking players but now he's got to sit on the bench, so how can we see more from him?", Barnes asked.Though Barnes was extremely critical of Ronaldo, the 36-year-old superstar footballer has been United's saviour in multiple matches, especially in the Champions League.On Tuesday, his rescue act against Atalanta secured a point for the Red Devils, helping them to stay on top of Group F in Europe's premier club competition.Overall, Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for United this season.
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806542_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15ad7c27b5915009674aa442d1f93fce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
champions league, football, football, sport, manchester united, liverpool, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, sputnik, premier league, sport, football, sport, sputnik, football club, football, football team, football legend, football star, ole gunnar solskjær, uefa champions league

'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'

13:23 GMT 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / TONY OBRIENSoccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 29, 2021 General view of Manchester United fans holding up a cardboard cut out of Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 29, 2021 General view of Manchester United fans holding up a cardboard cut out of Cristiano Ronaldo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / TONY OBRIEN
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo may have lit the Premier League and other competitions up with his dazzling play since his return to Man United in September. But the Portuguese star has still been blamed for the Red Devils' struggles this season. An iconic Liverpool footballer has accused him of ruining Jadon Sancho's club career.
Reds legend John Barnes has slammed Manchester United's management, including their under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for neglecting England winger Jadon Sancho at the expense of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per Barnes, Sancho's life at United has been heavily impacted since Ronaldo's arrival in Manchester as CR7 is now the player of choice for the club's management.
Sancho, who was tracked by the English side for almost two years before a deal to sign him from Borussia Dortmund was finalised in the summer, has only warmed the bench despite having enormous amounts of talent.
United's attack-heavy line-up highlighted by the likes of Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford has meant that Sancho has literally found no place for himself among the starting 11.

"Sancho would have been told that he's the future, but he's now a bit-part player", Barnes told the British betting website BonusCodeBets.

Blaming Ronaldo for creating an unnecessary imbalance in United's team, Barnes claimed that the iconic English team was paying the price for including too many attacking players in the squad while not having enough defensive footballers to complement them.
"The Sancho signing wasn't necessarily a mistake. Maybe the Ronaldo signing was a mistake".
"How many main men do you want, rather than having others who can complement that. The balance of Manchester United isn't right".
Barnes also emphasised that because Ronaldo was too big a player to be benched in United's games, Solskjaer was forced to feature him in the playing XI more often than not.
According to the 57-year-old retired English international, the United boss' selection of Ronaldo in crucial games was the prime reason behind the likes of Sancho not getting enough opportunities to play for the side.
"Sancho came in for £80 million ($100 million) to be one of the main attacking players but now he's got to sit on the bench, so how can we see more from him?", Barnes asked.

"That's why I feel sorry for him, and Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to a certain degree. Ronaldo and Fernandes dominate the attacking impetus of the team", he concluded.

Though Barnes was extremely critical of Ronaldo, the 36-year-old superstar footballer has been United's saviour in multiple matches, especially in the Champions League.

On Tuesday, his rescue act against Atalanta secured a point for the Red Devils, helping them to stay on top of Group F in Europe's premier club competition.

Overall, Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for United this season.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:44 GMT'Unfortunate, Not Surprising': India Slams Pakistan Over 'Refusal' to Attend Afghanistan Summit
14:42 GMTItaly Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
14:38 GMTDinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
14:36 GMT‘There's a Concern’ Over Biden, Nikki Haley Says as She Wants ‘Cognitive Test' for Older Politicians
14:32 GMTAs Labour Rule Out Joint 'Anti-Sleaze' Candidate, Who Will Tory Pick For Owen Paterson's Safe Seat?
14:02 GMTChris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues
14:01 GMTBeijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'
13:58 GMTMacron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
13:47 GMT'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract
13:23 GMT'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin
12:33 GMTAt Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say
12:25 GMTAbiy Ahmed Plays Role of Darth Vader as Ethiopian Rebel Alliance Sets Their Sights on Addis Ababa
12:20 GMTMessi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee
12:17 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26
12:04 GMTHillary Clinton's Former Aide Enters Spotlight After Arrest of Source for Steele's Trump Dossier