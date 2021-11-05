One Killed, Three Injured After Train Hits Group of Migrants Near Calais, France

Registration was successful!
Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
On Thursday, Franck Dhersin, a spokesman for the Hauts-de-France regional council, said that currently, there are "an incalculable number of migrants arriving... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
One UK-bound migrant was killed and three more injured after they were hit by a train near the northern French port city of Calais. The victims have not been identified yet.The incident occurred on Thursday, when the victims, who were part of a group of Eritreans, reportedly walked along the tracks in the Beau-Marais district of Calais."It was raining hard and visibility was very poor. It is thought that the men were on their way to a camp they have set up. The driver of a TER [Trans-European Railway] Dunkirk to Calais train did not see them, and there was a collision", the source added.Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor Guirec Le Bras, for his part, confirmed in an interview with the AFP news agency that "four migrants were hit" in Thursday's incident.This followed two migrants drowning at sea near Calais after they tried to enter the UK, the third fatal incident in the area over the past ten days.The number of illegal Channel crossings has already hit 20,000, flying in the face of previous claims by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who promised to make such crossings an "infrequent phenomenon" by spring 2020.
10:49 GMT 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamIn this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo migrants gather near a fence in Calais, northern France.
In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo migrants gather near a fence in Calais, northern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
On Thursday, Franck Dhersin, a spokesman for the Hauts-de-France regional council, said that currently, there are "an incalculable number of migrants arriving in the regions of Calais and Dunkirk". He warned that this would result in "more and more accidents and incidents" as migrants attempt to arrive in the UK to claim asylum.
One UK-bound migrant was killed and three more injured after they were hit by a train near the northern French port city of Calais. The victims have not been identified yet.
The incident occurred on Thursday, when the victims, who were part of a group of Eritreans, reportedly walked along the tracks in the Beau-Marais district of Calais.

UK media outlets cited an unnamed investigating source as saying that "there were were around 50 Eritreans close to the track, and some 12 of them actually running on it in very poor weather conditions".

"It was raining hard and visibility was very poor. It is thought that the men were on their way to a camp they have set up. The driver of a TER [Trans-European Railway] Dunkirk to Calais train did not see them, and there was a collision", the source added.
Migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted but intercepted bu UK Border Force officials, travel in a RIB with as they are brought into the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
Calais Mayor Dubs UK ‘Eldorado' for Migrants as She Threatens to Close Her Town
Yesterday, 14:30 GMT
Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor Guirec Le Bras, for his part, confirmed in an interview with the AFP news agency that "four migrants were hit" in Thursday's incident.

"One person has died, one is in absolute emergency and has been taken to hospital, and the other two are injured but without a life-threatening prognosis", Le Bras said, adding that seventeen people were on the train but that "none were injured".

This followed two migrants drowning at sea near Calais after they tried to enter the UK, the third fatal incident in the area over the past ten days.
The number of illegal Channel crossings has already hit 20,000, flying in the face of previous claims by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who promised to make such crossings an "infrequent phenomenon" by spring 2020.
