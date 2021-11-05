https://sputniknews.com/20211105/one-killed-three-injured-after-train-hits-group-of-migrants-near-calais-france-1090496814.html

One Killed, Three Injured After Train Hits Group of Migrants Near Calais, France

One Killed, Three Injured After Train Hits Group of Migrants Near Calais, France

On Thursday, Franck Dhersin, a spokesman for the Hauts-de-France regional council, said that currently, there are "an incalculable number of migrants arriving... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T10:49+0000

2021-11-05T10:49+0000

2021-11-05T10:49+0000

france

migrants

train

calais

incident

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105852/01/1058520187_0:285:5472:3363_1920x0_80_0_0_22b8e104b8fe7217e61edf001029b482.jpg

One UK-bound migrant was killed and three more injured after they were hit by a train near the northern French port city of Calais. The victims have not been identified yet.The incident occurred on Thursday, when the victims, who were part of a group of Eritreans, reportedly walked along the tracks in the Beau-Marais district of Calais."It was raining hard and visibility was very poor. It is thought that the men were on their way to a camp they have set up. The driver of a TER [Trans-European Railway] Dunkirk to Calais train did not see them, and there was a collision", the source added.Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor Guirec Le Bras, for his part, confirmed in an interview with the AFP news agency that "four migrants were hit" in Thursday's incident.This followed two migrants drowning at sea near Calais after they tried to enter the UK, the third fatal incident in the area over the past ten days.The number of illegal Channel crossings has already hit 20,000, flying in the face of previous claims by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who promised to make such crossings an "infrequent phenomenon" by spring 2020.

https://sputniknews.com/20211104/calais-mayor-dubs-uk-eldorado-for-migrants-as-she-threatens-to-close-her-town-1090475228.html

france

calais

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

france, migrants, train, calais, incident, uk