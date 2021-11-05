https://sputniknews.com/20211105/one-killed-three-injured-after-train-hits-group-of-migrants-near-calais-france-1090496814.html
One Killed, Three Injured After Train Hits Group of Migrants Near Calais, France
On Thursday, Franck Dhersin, a spokesman for the Hauts-de-France regional council, said that currently, there are "an incalculable number of migrants arriving...
One UK-bound migrant was killed and three more injured after they were hit by a train near the northern French port city of Calais. The victims have not been identified yet.The incident occurred on Thursday, when the victims, who were part of a group of Eritreans, reportedly walked along the tracks in the Beau-Marais district of Calais."It was raining hard and visibility was very poor. It is thought that the men were on their way to a camp they have set up. The driver of a TER [Trans-European Railway] Dunkirk to Calais train did not see them, and there was a collision", the source added.Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor Guirec Le Bras, for his part, confirmed in an interview with the AFP news agency that "four migrants were hit" in Thursday's incident.This followed two migrants drowning at sea near Calais after they tried to enter the UK, the third fatal incident in the area over the past ten days.The number of illegal Channel crossings has already hit 20,000, flying in the face of previous claims by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who promised to make such crossings an "infrequent phenomenon" by spring 2020.
On Thursday, Franck Dhersin, a spokesman for the Hauts-de-France regional council, said that currently, there are "an incalculable number of migrants arriving in the regions of Calais and Dunkirk". He warned that this would result in "more and more accidents and incidents" as migrants attempt to arrive in the UK to claim asylum.
One UK-bound migrant was killed and three more injured after they were hit by a train near the northern French port city
of Calais. The victims have not been identified yet.
The incident occurred on Thursday, when the victims, who were part of a group of Eritreans, reportedly walked along the tracks in the Beau-Marais district of Calais.
UK media outlets cited an unnamed investigating source as saying that "there were were around 50 Eritreans close to the track, and some 12 of them actually running on it in very poor weather conditions".
"It was raining hard and visibility was very poor. It is thought that the men were on their way to a camp they have set up. The driver of a TER [Trans-European Railway] Dunkirk to Calais train did not see them, and there was a collision", the source added.
Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor Guirec Le Bras, for his part, confirmed in an interview with the AFP news agency that "four migrants were hit" in Thursday's incident.
"One person has died, one is in absolute emergency and has been taken to hospital, and the other two are injured but without a life-threatening prognosis", Le Bras said, adding that seventeen people were on the train but that "none were injured".
This followed two migrants drowning at sea near Calais after they tried to enter the UK, the third fatal incident in the area over the past ten days.
The number of illegal Channel crossings
has already hit 20,000, flying in the face of previous claims by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who promised to make such crossings an "infrequent phenomenon" by spring 2020.