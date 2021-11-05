https://sputniknews.com/20211105/old-dominion-whirlwind-1090487302.html

Old Dominion Whirlwind

The recent Tuesday election in Virginia took spectators on a whirlwind after Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost the gubernatorial bid to newcomer Republican Glenn...

From a failed political strategy to voters' desire for change, explaining McAuliffe's loss has consumed many commentators. If one thing is for sure, many analysts have suggested that the Virginia election offers insight into the looming 2022 midterm elections, and possibly the 2024 presidential cycle.More worrisome, some experts have speculated that a loss for Democrats suggests the political party may need a policy update. However, one of the top party leaders - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) - has stated that the Democrat's agenda will remain unchanged in the wake of the election results.US President Joe Biden weighed in on the Dem defeat on Wednesday, telling reporters during an appearance that the passage of his social spending bill could have "maybe" helped McAuliffe take the win.Tick tock: only time will tell how Dems will fare in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

