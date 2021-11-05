'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), dubbed him "the King", and the star of Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik, who has played with Kohli on a number of occasions, said Virat had always been meant for big things in life as he likes to take up challenges on and off the field.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) waggishly asked Kohli if he could celebrate this auspicious occasion by getting them a win as a "present": victory is crucial for India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.
Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/a8Ysq9ff9v— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021
Always smiling 😁— ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2021
Happy birthday to India captain Virat Kohli.
Will he get a win tonight as a present?#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8aZKj8Lqgn
As his name suggests, he's meant for big things in life!— DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2021
Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes always...have a great game tonight! pic.twitter.com/7JpL6BHWMm
23,159 intl. runs & going strong 💪— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2021
Most Test wins as Indian captain 👍
2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 🏆
Wishing @imVkohli - #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batsmen - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏
Let's relive his fine ton in pink-ball Test 🔽
Happy Birthday, @imVkohli!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2021
Thank you for everything that you are to RCB, your teammates and to millions of fans around the world. Stay blessed, King! 😇#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/d44BrQJFU5
The man who made an entire generation fall in love with the game and a superhero whose billion hearts beat as one..— Kartik Taneja (@ikartiktaneja) November 4, 2021
A HERO, AN INSPIRATION, AND ABOVE ALL A TRUE LEGEND !!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY CAPTAIN !! @imVkohli #GOAT #HAPPYBIRTHDAYKINGKOHLI pic.twitter.com/F0NfoeZEsm
#HappyBirthdayViratKohli your birthday, Virat, we just want to tell you that you're not just a cricketer, or a captain. You're a national hero.— suresh bishnoi (@suresh_skbt) November 5, 2021
Enjoy your day, King. 👑#HappyBirthdayViratKohli #viratkohlibirthday #GOAT pic.twitter.com/mWyaLhBwnF
After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, India finally defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The Indian team won the match comfortably after posting a healthy 210/2 in their quota of 20 overs. Furthermore, their bowlers kept the Afghan batsmen in check, preventing them from scoring too many runs.
In the end, the Mohammad Nabi-led side could only muster 144 runs at the loss of 7 wickets, thus trailing by 66 runs.