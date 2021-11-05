https://sputniknews.com/20211105/meant-for-big-things-in-life-indians-hail-cricket-star-virat-kohli-as-he-turns-33-1090496953.html

'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33

'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33

Considered one of the best cricketers among the current generation, Virat Kohli is the only batsman to have an average of more than 50 in all three formats of... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

Indian cricket fans paid tribute to Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli, who turned 33 on Friday.Despite Kohli's recent problems at the helm of the national side - India is on the verge of a first-round exit from the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates - he received an emotional birthday tribute from former explosive Indian opener, Virender Sehwag, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared him one of the best modern-day batsman who has already scored more than 23,000 international runs.Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), dubbed him "the King", and the star of Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik, who has played with Kohli on a number of occasions, said Virat had always been meant for big things in life as he likes to take up challenges on and off the field.The International Cricket Council (ICC) waggishly asked Kohli if he could celebrate this auspicious occasion by getting them a win as a "present": victory is crucial for India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.India will be taking on Scotland - largely regarded as minnows - in a Group 2 clash in Dubai later this evening. India needs to win the match handsomely to keep their hopes alive in the prestigious tournament.After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, India finally defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday.The Indian team won the match comfortably after posting a healthy 210/2 in their quota of 20 overs. Furthermore, their bowlers kept the Afghan batsmen in check, preventing them from scoring too many runs.In the end, the Mohammad Nabi-led side could only muster 144 runs at the loss of 7 wickets, thus trailing by 66 runs.

