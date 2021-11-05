https://sputniknews.com/20211105/manchester-derby-questionaire-five-questions-ahead-of-manchester-city-v-manchester-united-1090513255.html

Manchester Derby Questionaire: Five Questions Ahead of Manchester City v Manchester United

Manchester Derby Questionaire: Five Questions Ahead of Manchester City v Manchester United

The Manchester derby used to be a one-sided affair, but over the past decade, the balance of power has shifted from Manchester United to Manchester City.

Who replaces Laporte?Manchester City will be without Aymeric Laporte as he serves a red card suspension. The former French international and current Spanish international has made eight starts in the Premier League this season and emerged as the top choice to play next to Ruben Dias.City aren’t lacking for options, but who Pep Guardiola decides to pair with Dias could prove decisive. John Stones was excellent a season ago next to Dias and Nathan Ake, being left-footed like Laporte, and could also make sense at the left-sided center-back position.Stones is the more traditional defender and Ake has more pace and movement fluidity. It’s likely that Guardiola will opt for Stones, but there are merits to consider Ake’s inclusion.Will United play a back three?Following Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer decided he needed to change things up at the back. His grand change was to play three center-backs instead of two. Their first game was a 3-0 drubbing against Tottenham, but that success was followed up by a 2-2 tie against Atlanta in the Champions League that became a back two when Raphael Varane went out injured.With Varane out, United are light on quality center-backs. Will Solksjaer continue using a three center-back set? Or will he go back to the two center-back set that brought his United tenure to the brink?Will United look to attack on the counter?Manchester City possesses the ball a lot. They lead the Premier League in possession, at 64.2%, and have had the majority of the ball in every single match this season. Going into a match against City and expecting to see more of the ball is, according to some observers, a fool’s errand.United, under Solksjaer, have been at their best when they play on the counter. A match-up against City, as daunting as it could be, might bring exactly the type of circumstances for United to give fits to City’s defense.Manchester United haven’t shown any ability to effectively press top teams, so dropping back, absorbing pressure, and springing on the break should, according to some, be their game plan against City. The strategy is risky, however, as City are lethal at picking apart a defense, but it represents their best chance to get a positive result, according to sports analysts.Are United too dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo?Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League debut, United have only won in the League when he has found the back of the net. He’s scored four goals across three league games and all resulted in victories. In the four matches where he has failed to find the back of the net, however, United have drawn once and lost three times.Does Manchester United have a Ronaldo problem? Or is the lauded player papering over United’s other problems? Chances are it’s a little bit of both, according to some. Ronaldo is still one of the best in the world at bagging goals but, due to his age, he isn’t able to impact the game in as many ways as he did formerly.For United to be successful do they need to create an environment suitable for Ronaldo or is that particular environment that is leading to their lackluster results? The question is a chicken and egg conundrum.Being dependent on one of the best players in the history of the sport is not a bad place to be. How United fares against City will determine the ceiling of the strategy.Who’s City’s center-forward?Manchester City entered the season without a traditional center-forward. In the early going, they played Fernnan Torres in the spot, but a foot injury on international duty for Spain has forced Guardiola to get creative.With Torres out, Guardiola has used Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling as his center-forward and City has hardly skipped a beat. The overwhelming glut of skill that City’s attackers and midfielders possess makes having a traditional center-forward unnecessary, according to some.Who they play at the position will indicate how Guardiola plans on attacking United’s defense. Foden plays as a false nine and is capable of dragging center-backs out of position to open up gaps for City’s wide players, while Sterling possesses the pace to run at defenders and offers a threat in behind.

