https://sputniknews.com/20211105/joe-manchin-protesters-besiege-democratic-senators-car-over-opposition-to-joe-bidens-bill---video-1090493690.html

Joe Manchin: Protesters Besiege Democratic Senator's Car Over Opposition to Joe Biden's Bill - Video

Joe Manchin: Protesters Besiege Democratic Senator's Car Over Opposition to Joe Biden's Bill - Video

The West Virginia lawmaker is one of the few Democrats who have voiced opposition to Joe Biden's massive "Build Back Better" bill. The $1.75 trillion package... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T09:22+0000

2021-11-05T09:22+0000

2021-11-05T10:12+0000

joe biden

us

climate change

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

paid family leave

kyrsten sinema

build back better

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106864/50/1068645051_0:0:4296:2418_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbaac7a6df4e82edbe82fa62cf535cc.jpg

A group of demonstrators have besieged Joe Manchin's car over his opposition to a bill proposed by the Biden administration. Videos posted online appear to show a group of people surrounding the Democrat's car in a parking lot, while chanting "pass climate change bills" and "we want to live".Other videos posted online were captioned with a statement that Manchin reportedly tried to run the protesters over. It is unclear who was driving the vehicle, but the footage posted online shows the car moving at a very slow speed with its horn blaring.John Mejia, national spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement, whose aim is to stop climate change, said activists also tried to block the exit from the parking lot. Mr Mejia said the Democratic senator walked away without answering the protesters.The development comes a month after Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) faced a similar protest at an airport in Virginia as well as on the Arizona State University campus, with demonstrators following the senator into a bathroom.Both Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin oppose the Biden administration's proposed "Build Back Better" bill. The massive $1.75 trillion social spending package covers a range of issues, including measures to combat climate change. According to local media, the bill contains $555 billion for clean energy investments as well as a plan to halve greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 in order to achieve net zero by 2050.Manchin voiced opposition to a family paid leave programme included in the bill as well as the targets to reduce emissions. In addition, Manchin expressed concern about the economic impact of the spending package on the "national debt, our economy, and most importantly, all of our American people".Senator Sinema didn't explain why she opposes the bill, with her spokesman saying that she mentioned the reasons in private conversations with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden.Republicans have indicated that they will not support the spending package, leaving Democrats with no choice, but to pass it in the Senate using the procedure called budget reconciliation. For this they need 50 votes, which will require all Democrats to vote in favour of the bill.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

joe biden, us, climate change, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), paid family leave, kyrsten sinema, build back better