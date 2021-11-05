https://sputniknews.com/20211105/italy-allows-green-pass-for-those-inoculated-with-sputnik-v-after-they-get-mrna-vaccine-booster-jab-1090504237.html

Italy Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab

The Russian vaccine has been undergoing a gradual examination by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since March, but it remains unclear how long the procedure... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza stated on Friday that foreign nationals vaccinated with Sputnik V will be able to get an mRNA booster shot and subsequently receive a "green pass".He, however, clarified that the decision applies to those working or studying in Italy, and not to tourists.Previously, Speranza said he was expecting swift approval of the Russian vaccine in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Last month, Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace told Sputnik that Rome had no plans to greenlight the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus without Brussels' approval, but will do everything possible to accelerate the recognition process at the EU level.In March, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is marketing Sputnik V overseas, signed an agreement with biopharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech to produce the Russian vaccine in Italy.Sputnik V, which is the first coronavirus vaccine in the world, is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At the same time, the only two mRNA-based drugs currently in use are those created by Pfizer and Moderna.So far, Sputnik V has been approved by 70 countries, representing a total population of four billion people. The vaccine has 91.6% efficacy.

