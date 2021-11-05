Registration was successful!
Italy Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
Italy Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
The Russian vaccine has been undergoing a gradual examination by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since March, but it remains unclear how long the procedure... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza stated on Friday that foreign nationals vaccinated with Sputnik V will be able to get an mRNA booster shot and subsequently receive a "green pass".He, however, clarified that the decision applies to those working or studying in Italy, and not to tourists.Previously, Speranza said he was expecting swift approval of the Russian vaccine in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Last month, Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace told Sputnik that Rome had no plans to greenlight the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus without Brussels' approval, but will do everything possible to accelerate the recognition process at the EU level.In March, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is marketing Sputnik V overseas, signed an agreement with biopharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma &amp; Biotech to produce the Russian vaccine in Italy.Sputnik V, which is the first coronavirus vaccine in the world, is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At the same time, the only two mRNA-based drugs currently in use are those created by Pfizer and Moderna.So far, Sputnik V has been approved by 70 countries, representing a total population of four billion people. The vaccine has 91.6% efficacy.
europe, russia, italy, sputnik v

Italy Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab

14:42 GMT 05.11.2021
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 15, 2021.
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The Russian vaccine has been undergoing a gradual examination by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since March, but it remains unclear how long the procedure will take.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza stated on Friday that foreign nationals vaccinated with Sputnik V will be able to get an mRNA booster shot and subsequently receive a "green pass".
He, however, clarified that the decision applies to those working or studying in Italy, and not to tourists.
Previously, Speranza said he was expecting swift approval of the Russian vaccine in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Russian Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 infection
Russian Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 infection - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
Russian Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 infection
Last month, Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace told Sputnik that Rome had no plans to greenlight the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus without Brussels' approval, but will do everything possible to accelerate the recognition process at the EU level.
In March, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is marketing Sputnik V overseas, signed an agreement with biopharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech to produce the Russian vaccine in Italy.
Sputnik V, which is the first coronavirus vaccine in the world, is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At the same time, the only two mRNA-based drugs currently in use are those created by Pfizer and Moderna.
So far, Sputnik V has been approved by 70 countries, representing a total population of four billion people. The vaccine has 91.6% efficacy.
