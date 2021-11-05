https://sputniknews.com/20211105/german-foreign-ministry-confirms-death-of-russian-embassy-staffer-in-berlin-refuses-to-comment-1090499251.html

German Foreign Ministry Says Russian Embassy Staffer Died in Berlin, Refuses to Comment

Previously, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that Berlin police officers found a Russian diplomat dead near the embassy on 19 October. The report claimed... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

The German Foreign Ministry stated on Friday that it was aware of the death of a Russian Embassy staffer in Berlin, but refused to elaborate on the details due to personal data protection.The 35-year-old man, serving as the second secretary at the embassy, had been accredited since summer 2019, according to Der Spiegel. The magazine reported, citing security sources, that the circumstances of the incident and the cause of death remain unclear.The Russian Embassy has declined to comment on the incident.

