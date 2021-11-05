https://sputniknews.com/20211105/from-amitabh-bachchan-to-priyanka-chopra-indian-film-stars-celebrate-diwali-in-style-1090489395.html
From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Indian Film Stars Celebrate Diwali in Style
One of the biggest Hindu celebrations, the festival of lights "Diwali", which signifies the victory of good over evil, was celebrated across India on Thursday... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
One of the biggest Hindu celebrations, the festival of lights "Diwali", which signifies the victory of good over evil, was celebrated across India on Thursday. People dressed up in traditional Indian attire, worshiped Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, and decorated their houses with lights, clay lamps, and traditional patterns called rangolis.
Diwali turned out to be a starry affair
for several Bollywood celebrities who enjoyed this much-awaited festival of lights on Thursday with a lot of pomp amid the scare of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebs took to social media to show how they celebreated Diwali, posting pictures of themselves worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, lightning diyas (lamps) and candles, and setting off firecrackers.
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Indian-American star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, actor Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and several others greeted their fans with pictures of Mahalakshmi Puja (Goddess Lakshmi's worship).
Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen twinning hearts in hues of blue as they walked hand in hand at the Goddess Kali Puja pandal in Mumbai.
Adhering to the tradition of setting off firecrackers on Diwali, actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan lit "phuljhadis" (sparklers) as they rang in the festival with fanfare.
Celebs aced the fashion game as they flaunted their ethnic look while posing for the camera with their family.
Diwali turned out to be a rather family affair for Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and others who came together to create beautiful memories.
Actress Preity Zinta celebrated Diwali in the US and posted a video of her amid lit-up earthen lamps in the background as she wished her fans Happy Diwali.
Diwali celebrations would be incomplete without lightening "diyas" (earthen lamps) and posing with them for pictures.
Spreading cheer among their fans, actor Sidharth Malhotra, actress Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Nimrit Kaur, and several others shared a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations as they posed holding lit up "diyas" and lights.