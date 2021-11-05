Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/from-amitabh-bachchan-to-priyanka-chopra-indian-film-stars-celebrate-diwali-in-style-1090489395.html
From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Indian Film Stars Celebrate Diwali in Style
From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Indian Film Stars Celebrate Diwali in Style
One of the biggest Hindu celebrations, the festival of lights "Diwali", which signifies the victory of good over evil, was celebrated across India on Thursday... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T07:43+0000
2021-11-05T07:43+0000
celebrity
celebrity
priyanka chopra
bollywood
diwali
nick jonas
celebrity gossip
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090491964_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bcfb634511429ef780c9f16c2ff89610.jpg
Diwali turned out to be a starry affair for several Bollywood celebrities who enjoyed this much-awaited festival of lights on Thursday with a lot of pomp amid the scare of the COVID-19 pandemic.Celebs took to social media to show how they celebreated Diwali, posting pictures of themselves worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, lightning diyas (lamps) and candles, and setting off firecrackers.Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Indian-American star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, actor Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and several others greeted their fans with pictures of Mahalakshmi Puja (Goddess Lakshmi's worship).Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen twinning hearts in hues of blue as they walked hand in hand at the Goddess Kali Puja pandal in Mumbai. Adhering to the tradition of setting off firecrackers on Diwali, actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan lit "phuljhadis" (sparklers) as they rang in the festival with fanfare.Celebs aced the fashion game as they flaunted their ethnic look while posing for the camera with their family.Diwali turned out to be a rather family affair for Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and others who came together to create beautiful memories.Actress Preity Zinta celebrated Diwali in the US and posted a video of her amid lit-up earthen lamps in the background as she wished her fans Happy Diwali. Diwali celebrations would be incomplete without lightening "diyas" (earthen lamps) and posing with them for pictures. Spreading cheer among their fans, actor Sidharth Malhotra, actress Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Nimrit Kaur, and several others shared a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations as they posed holding lit up "diyas" and lights.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090491964_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_575709fe371daedf977343e7c1565610.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
celebrity, celebrity, priyanka chopra, bollywood, diwali, nick jonas, celebrity gossip, india

From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Indian Film Stars Celebrate Diwali in Style

07:43 GMT 05.11.2021
© SANJAY KANOJIAPeople watch a laser show on the banks of the river Sarayu during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ayodhya on November 3, 2021. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
People watch a laser show on the banks of the river Sarayu during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ayodhya on November 3, 2021. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© SANJAY KANOJIA
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
One of the biggest Hindu celebrations, the festival of lights "Diwali", which signifies the victory of good over evil, was celebrated across India on Thursday. People dressed up in traditional Indian attire, worshiped Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, and decorated their houses with lights, clay lamps, and traditional patterns called rangolis.
Diwali turned out to be a starry affair for several Bollywood celebrities who enjoyed this much-awaited festival of lights on Thursday with a lot of pomp amid the scare of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebs took to social media to show how they celebreated Diwali, posting pictures of themselves worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, lightning diyas (lamps) and candles, and setting off firecrackers.
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Indian-American star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, actor Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and several others greeted their fans with pictures of Mahalakshmi Puja (Goddess Lakshmi's worship).
Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen twinning hearts in hues of blue as they walked hand in hand at the Goddess Kali Puja pandal in Mumbai.
Adhering to the tradition of setting off firecrackers on Diwali, actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan lit "phuljhadis" (sparklers) as they rang in the festival with fanfare.
Celebs aced the fashion game as they flaunted their ethnic look while posing for the camera with their family.
Diwali turned out to be a rather family affair for Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and others who came together to create beautiful memories.
Actress Preity Zinta celebrated Diwali in the US and posted a video of her amid lit-up earthen lamps in the background as she wished her fans Happy Diwali.
Diwali celebrations would be incomplete without lightening "diyas" (earthen lamps) and posing with them for pictures.
Spreading cheer among their fans, actor Sidharth Malhotra, actress Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Nimrit Kaur, and several others shared a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations as they posed holding lit up "diyas" and lights.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:33 GMTDardanelles Strait Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog, Reports Say
08:11 GMTNASA to Launch First Spacecraft to Hit Asteroid to Test Defence Technologies
08:10 GMTBoeing Agrees to Pay $225Mln to Settle Shareholder Suit Over 737 MAX Crashes - Reports
07:49 GMTBiden 'Perfectly Comfortable' With Compensation for Illegal Migrants Separated at Border
07:43 GMTFrom Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Indian Film Stars Celebrate Diwali in Style
07:34 GMTChina to Hold 'Stubborn Taiwan Independence' Supporters Criminally Liable
07:29 GMTSweden to Fuel Aircraft With Carbon Dioxide Recycled in 'Reverse Photosynthesis'
07:21 GMTUK Hospital Staff Worker Admits to Murdering Two Women and Raping 100 Female Corpses
07:09 GMTNorway Processes 1,264 Reports of Menstrual Disorders After COVID Vaccination Amid Huge Backlog
07:01 GMTBiden Aide Who Accompanied President on Scotland Trip Tests Positive for COVID
06:54 GMTSmog Engulfs India's National Capital After Diwali as Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' Category
06:35 GMTAntonio Conte Opens Up About Challenges as Tottenham Boss After Spurs Seal Dramatic Win Over Vitesse
06:26 GMTSpurious Alcohol Consumption Kills Dozens in Indian State of Bihar During Festive Season
06:07 GMTBoris Johnson in Crosshairs as Owen Paterson 'Sleaze' Row Plunges Tories Into Chaos
06:05 GMTIsrael Passes National Budget, But Where's the Money Headed?
05:13 GMTBrazilian President Bolsonaro Prompts Meme Wave After Calling Tower of Pisa 'Pizza Tower'
05:10 GMT'Invasive and Really Violent': Danish Trade Unions Berate Shipping Giant Maersk Over Vax Mandate
04:38 GMTColombian Navy Seizes 7.41 Tonnes of Cocaine in 4 Maritime Operations
03:52 GMTJustice Department Sues Texas Over New Voting Law That Will 'Disenfranchise' Voters
03:38 GMTOld Dominion Whirlwind