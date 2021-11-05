https://sputniknews.com/20211105/families-in-turmoil-as-fears-emerge-necrophiliac-david-fuller-could-have-defiled-thousands-of-1090499064.html

Families in Turmoil as Fears Emerge Necrophiliac David Fuller Could Have Defiled Thousands of Bodies

Families in Turmoil as Fears Emerge Necrophiliac David Fuller Could Have Defiled Thousands of Bodies

David Fuller, who has admitted the murder of two young women in 1987, had also had sex with dozens of women’s corpses at two hospitals in the south of England... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T11:45+0000

2021-11-05T11:45+0000

2021-11-05T11:45+0000

kent

necrophilia

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090393707_0:156:3072:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_816b3f09af2c6700286806b8599fe775.jpg

Three UK government departments have offered a £1.5million package of support for families of those whose relatives died at the two hospitals where necrophiliac killer David Fuller worked.On Thursday, 4 November, Fuller, 67, admitted to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, almost 35 years ago and it was revealed that he had pleaded guilty to 51 further charges, including the sexual assault of dozens of female corpses at two mortuaries in Kent and East Sussex.The Sun newspaper claims Fuller could have abused thousands of female corpses while working at the Kent and Sussex Hospital in Tunbridge Wells and the nearby Tunbridge Wells Hospital between 1989 and 2020.Police have identified 81 people - including a girl of nine - who Fuller abused.Nevres Kemal told Sky News her daughter Azra Kemal, 24, was one of those he had defiled. She died in July 2020.Mrs Kemal said: "He had entered the morgue and autopsy area thousands of times. Not hundreds, thousands."Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The sickening nature of the crimes committed will understandably cause public revulsion and concern.”When Fuller raided his home earlier this year after DNA had identified him as the killer of Wendy Knell they found computer discs taped to the back of a filing cabinet in a closet and were horrified when they found the discs contained dozens of videos of Fuller sexually penetrating the corpses of women and even babies in hospital mortuaries.

kent

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Chris Summers

Chris Summers

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chris Summers

kent, necrophilia, uk