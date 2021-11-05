https://sputniknews.com/20211105/ethiopian-conflict-intensifies-south-korea-seeks-wars-end-ukrainian-government-appoints-neo-nazi-1090485880.html

Ethiopian Conflict Intensifies; South Korea Seeks War's End; Ukrainian Government Appoints Neo-Nazi The "former" leader of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi paramilitary group has been appointed to the role of adviser to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces in the far right-wing government of Volodymyr Zelensky.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss President Biden and the fallout from the recent elections. US President Joe Biden cited "Trump voters," schools, jobs, and rising fuel prices as reasons for the shocking upset of Virginia democrat Terry Mcauliffe in the reliably blue state. He appeared to imply that the failure of Congress to pass his legislation was a factor, but did not specifically articulate that as a principal reason for the outcome.Bob Schlehuber, host of the Radio Sputnik show "Political Misfits," joins us from the scene for an up-close and personal update to discuss the Ethiopian conflict. Rebel troops in Ethiopia are gathering outside of the capital city of Addis Ababa as the central government calls on citizens to take up arms in defense.Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Congressional wrangling on Capitol Hill. Democrats are considering killing the filibuster after the GOP blocked a voting rights bill. However, election struggles on Tuesday and the looming possibility of surrendering the upper house to their political rivals in 2022 are giving some members great pause.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst and producer, joins us to discuss upcoming elections in Nicaragua. The popular government of Daniel Ortega is facing great hardship as the US empire works both above and below the board in a brazen attempt to interfere with their election process. Neoliberal forces in the West, including social media and traditional media outlets, are working hand in glove with the US State Department and the intelligence agencies of the empire.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia and Eastern Europe. The "former" leader of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi paramilitary group has been appointed to the role of adviser to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces in the far right-wing government of Volodymyr Zelensky. Also, troop movements inside the borders of the Russian Federation are being referred to as "concerning" by US media outlets with close ties to the intelligence agencies.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss social media. Facebook has decided to ditch its use of facial recognition software on the platform. Also, social media and tech giants seem to be working directly for the US regime change machine as they delete numerous pro-government accounts days before the Nicaraguan elections.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University and activist with Pivot for Peace, joins us to discuss Asia. South Korea is moving to end the decades-long war with its northern sister nation, but is facing pushback from the US empire. Observers suspect that the loss of an excuse for Pentagon spending could be a factor. Also, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is introducing a bill that would provide 3 billion dollars in taxpayer dollars per year to the arms industry in exchange for providing weapons to Taiwan.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at VenezuelAnalysis.com, joins us to discuss Venezuela. In a move that appears to be instigated by the US empire, the International Criminal Court has opened an investigation against the Venezuelan government for crimes against humanity. Ironically, this occurs as the United States causes the deaths of tens of thousands of Venezuelan citizens through the use of illegal sanctions, but faces no similar investigation by the international body.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

