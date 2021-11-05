Registration was successful!
Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
Democrats Bracing for Friday Vote on Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
Democrats Bracing for Friday Vote on Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
After dramatic debates over US President Joe Biden's ambitious spending plans to implement his sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda, Democratic lawmakers have... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
us
republicans
democrats
build back better
House Democrats are expected to eventually bring Joe Biden's large social spending bill and the Senate-passed infrastructure bill to the floor early Friday.Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her fellow Democrats that she wanted to see the vote on both bills earlier on Thursday, but the vote was postponed until Friday, with Thursday marking the day the House Rules Committee assembled to finalise the text of the social spending legislation.The long-sought vote is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. local time on Friday [12:00 GMT].House Democrats will finally convene to cast their vote on the pivotal legislation for the Biden agenda after the two sweeping bills triggered heated debates within the party, dividing the moderates and the progressives. While the former sought a slower pace for the implementation of Biden's spending plans, the latter pushed for action, refusing to back the smaller infrastructure bill until the larger reconciliation package is greenlighted. Such divisions had Pelosi and her team constantly failing to meet the deadlines for the legislative action.The squabbles were not something that the lawmakers could afford given their razor-thin congressional majorities that make every Democratic vote decisive for the Biden agenda. Among those who still appear to be on the sidelines about the two spending bills is Senator Joe Manchin, who urged his fellow lawmakers to wait for "greater clarity" on the legislation's impact on the country's national debt and economy.President Biden - who had to personally meet his fellow Democrats to smooth things over and come up with a compromise - has expressed his confidence that Manchin will, nevertheless, support his agenda.What's in the Framework of the Biden Agenda?In order to unify his divided party, President Biden had to come up with a $1.75 trillion plan instead of his original $3.5 trillion budget proposal. The renewed package includes preschool programmes, funding for limiting child care costs, and a continuation of the child tax credit.The president is set to pour some $40 billion into higher education and workforce development, while also expanding Medicare so that it covers hearing benefits, costing an estimated $35 billion over 10 years. Aside from this, $150 billion is envisaged for the Medicaid programme to support home healthcare. The housing affordability programme will be funded with $150 billion, and the environment and climate change ambitions of the Biden administration will receive some $560 billion in investments.However, in order to cut costs, Biden had to ditch the proposal to expand Medicare to cover dental and vision care, along with a suggestion to allow for up to two years of free community college.
Democrats Bracing for Friday Vote on Biden's Build Back Better Agenda

Daria Bedenko
After dramatic debates over US President Joe Biden's ambitious spending plans to implement his sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda, Democratic lawmakers have to finally make up their minds on the massive social spending bill.
House Democrats are expected to eventually bring Joe Biden's large social spending bill and the Senate-passed infrastructure bill to the floor early Friday.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her fellow Democrats that she wanted to see the vote on both bills earlier on Thursday, but the vote was postponed until Friday, with Thursday marking the day the House Rules Committee assembled to finalise the text of the social spending legislation.
The long-sought vote is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. local time on Friday [12:00 GMT].
House Democrats will finally convene to cast their vote on the pivotal legislation for the Biden agenda after the two sweeping bills triggered heated debates within the party, dividing the moderates and the progressives. While the former sought a slower pace for the implementation of Biden's spending plans, the latter pushed for action, refusing to back the smaller infrastructure bill until the larger reconciliation package is greenlighted. Such divisions had Pelosi and her team constantly failing to meet the deadlines for the legislative action.
The squabbles were not something that the lawmakers could afford given their razor-thin congressional majorities that make every Democratic vote decisive for the Biden agenda. Among those who still appear to be on the sidelines about the two spending bills is Senator Joe Manchin, who urged his fellow lawmakers to wait for "greater clarity" on the legislation's impact on the country's national debt and economy.
President Biden - who had to personally meet his fellow Democrats to smooth things over and come up with a compromise - has expressed his confidence that Manchin will, nevertheless, support his agenda.

"I believe that Joe will be there", Biden said as he was attending the COP26 summit's concluding conference in Glasgow. "He will vote for this if we have in this proposal what he has anticipated, and that is looking at the fine print and the detail of what comes out of the House in terms of the actual legislative initiatives. Joe is looking for the precise detail to make sure nothing got slipped in terms of the way in which the legislation got written".

What's in the Framework of the Biden Agenda?

In order to unify his divided party, President Biden had to come up with a $1.75 trillion plan instead of his original $3.5 trillion budget proposal. The renewed package includes preschool programmes, funding for limiting child care costs, and a continuation of the child tax credit.
The president is set to pour some $40 billion into higher education and workforce development, while also expanding Medicare so that it covers hearing benefits, costing an estimated $35 billion over 10 years. Aside from this, $150 billion is envisaged for the Medicaid programme to support home healthcare. The housing affordability programme will be funded with $150 billion, and the environment and climate change ambitions of the Biden administration will receive some $560 billion in investments.
However, in order to cut costs, Biden had to ditch the proposal to expand Medicare to cover dental and vision care, along with a suggestion to allow for up to two years of free community college.
