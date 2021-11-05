Dardanelles Strait Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog, Reports Say

The Canakkale Strait ship traffic administration warned the captains of ships entering the strait from the north and south and announced that the strait is closed to transit ships in both directions. Normal traffic will resume after the fog lifts, according to media reports.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Dardanelles Strait (also known as the Strait of Canakkale) has been closed to transit vessels due to heavy fog, the Turkish media reported on Friday.
#Gallipoli#Dardanelles#Çanakkale Not so much the fog of war as a misty morning on the Dardanelles. Heavy fog closed traffic on the waterway Thursday, and again on Friday. A shot from Thursday, the sun trying to break through as the first ferry of the day crosses the strait pic.twitter.com/WXShYfVYOe