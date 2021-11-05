Registration was successful!
Dardanelles Strait Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog, Reports Say
Dardanelles Strait Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog, Reports Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Dardanelles Strait (also known as the Strait of Canakkale) has been closed to transit vessels due to heavy fog, the Turkish media... 05.11.2021
The Canakkale Strait ship traffic administration warned the captains of ships entering the strait from the north and south and announced that the strait is closed to transit ships in both directions. Normal traffic will resume after the fog lifts, according to media reports.
Dardanelles Strait Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog, Reports Say

08:33 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 08:39 GMT 05.11.2021)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Dardanelles Strait (also known as the Strait of Canakkale) has been closed to transit vessels due to heavy fog, the Turkish media reported on Friday.
The Canakkale Strait ship traffic administration warned the captains of ships entering the strait from the north and south and announced that the strait is closed to transit ships in both directions. Normal traffic will resume after the fog lifts, according to media reports.
