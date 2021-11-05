Registration was successful!
Colombian Navy Seizes 7.41 Tonnes of Cocaine in 4 Maritime Operations
Colombian Navy Seizes 7.41 Tonnes of Cocaine in 4 Maritime Operations
MANAGUA (Sputnik) – Colombian Naval Forces said they have intercepted three submarines and a speed boat with 7.41 tonnes of cocaine in national and international waters.
Over 90 percent of the world's coca plantations are located in Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia, which makes these countries crucial for international drug trafficking.
Colombian Navy Seizes 7.41 Tonnes of Cocaine in 4 Maritime Operations

04:38 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 05.11.2021)
MANAGUA (Sputnik) – Colombian Naval Forces said they have intercepted three submarines and a speed boat with 7.41 tonnes of cocaine in national and international waters.

"In four operations conducted in national and international waters, a total of 7,410 kilograms [16,336 pounds] of cocaine have been seized, as well as three semi-submersible vessels and a speed boat, which inflicted a financial damage of $249 million to the drug business organisations", the Colombian Navy said in a statement.

About 5.5 tonnes of cocaine were seized from two submarines near Malpelo Island in the Pacific Ocean. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the US Joint Special Operations Command and resulted in the detention of three Ecuadorian and three Colombian citizens.
Over 90 percent of the world's coca plantations are located in Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia, which makes these countries crucial for international drug trafficking.
