https://sputniknews.com/20211105/colombian-navy-seizes-741-tonnes-of-cocaine-in-4-maritime-operations-1090488182.html

Colombian Navy Seizes 7.41 Tonnes of Cocaine in 4 Maritime Operations

Colombian Navy Seizes 7.41 Tonnes of Cocaine in 4 Maritime Operations

MANAGUA (Sputnik) – Colombian Naval Forces said they have intercepted three submarines and a speed boat with 7.41 tonnes of cocaine in national and... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T04:38+0000

2021-11-05T04:38+0000

2021-11-05T04:54+0000

latin america

coca

cocaine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106200/51/1062005187_0:72:1920:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_10ed7f36ec1cdf6528d0120a338c221b.jpg

About 5.5 tonnes of cocaine were seized from two submarines near Malpelo Island in the Pacific Ocean. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the US Joint Special Operations Command and resulted in the detention of three Ecuadorian and three Colombian citizens.Over 90 percent of the world's coca plantations are located in Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia, which makes these countries crucial for international drug trafficking.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

latin america, coca, cocaine